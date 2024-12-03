The South African musician King Monada recently joined the viral We Listen We Don't Judge challenge on social media

In his Facebook post, the Briefly Awards nominee hilariously joked about writing songs for Shebeshxt

Many netizens who know Monada's humour and playful side quickly recognised that he was only joking

Briefly Awards nominee King Monada joined a viral challenge. Image: KingMonadaMusic

Source: Facebook

The South African musician and Briefly Awards nominee King Monada never fails to entertain his fans with his humour and jokes. Recently, the Ska Bora Mokeri hitmaker decided to join the viral TikTok challenge, "We Listen, We Don't Judge."

In a recent Facebook post he shared on his account, Monada hilariously wrote that he was the one writing songs for the popular Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt.

He said:

"We listen, we don't judge... shebeshxt o ngwalela kenna dikoša, we listen we don't judge."

Which translates to:

"We listen, we don't judge... I am the one who is writing songs for Shebeshxt, we listen we don't judge."

See the post below:

Netizens react to King Monada's post

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Monada joining the viral TikTok challenge on social media. Here's what they had to say:

Melusi Khanye wrote:

"Shebeshxt right now, aowa bafana."

Sara Mokgadi said:

"We listen we don't judge. Wish you could take Peulwane to rehab."

Jason Momoa commented:

"I used to be Makhadzi's ben 10 then time she was singing manyalo."

Lutendo Napoleon Sankie Ndou replied:

"King Monada wanted to marry Makhadzi, and she refused... We listen, we don't judge."

Chuene Mororiseng Messi mentioned:

"Shebeshxt later today tlabe ao swere so le Giraffe yao."

Olerato Matukani responded:

"We listen we don't judge Karishma bamo teile ke boyfriend mara yena ore ke music video(content)."

King Monada not ditching the Kasi life amid success

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer and singer King Monada continued to stay in his township despite attaining fame.

The singer revealed that he remains deeply rooted in his birthplace by remaining humble and grounded. He mentioned that his surroundings and being in a township inspire most of his songwriting.

Source: Briefly News