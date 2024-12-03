“Sir, What Are You Doing?”: Woman Roasts Afrikaans Thirst Traps, SA Can’t Deal

A South African woman took to TikTok to share how funny she found watching thirst traps by Afrikaans men

The humoured young woman also laughed at what the women had to say about the videos

Social media users in the post's comment section also laughed and roasted the Afrikaans thirst traps

Thirst traps are known for making hearts race and leaving viewers with butterflies in their stomachs. However, a local woman couldn't help but burst into laughter after seeing people create Afrikaans versions.

Comical thirst traps

TikTok content creator Kayla le Grange uploaded a video on her account (@kaylalegrange_) roasting other TikTokkers for their thirst traps. The posts were from Afrikaans men, which were nothing compared to Makazole Mapimpi's thirst traps!

After describing one of the videos she saw, Kayla said with a laugh:

"Sir, what are you doing, Sir? There was literally a woman who commented, 'Oh, Jan, asseblief (Oh, Jan, please).'"

Watch the video below:

Internet busts at Afrikaans thirst traps

While thirst traps from celebrities such as Prince Kaybee may have the internet swooning, the ones from Afrikaans guys to which Kayla referred had many social media users laughing in the comment section.

@h.r.n2007 said to Kayla:

"Ek het dit gesien. Wie se pa is daai? (I saw it. Whose father is that?)"

@candicerowan humorously shared:

"I'm curious but too scared to search it in case the algorithm starts adding such things to my FYP."

@coward_one laughed and said:

"It’s concerning, and I don’t even understand Afrikaans!"

A humoured @tysie95 told the online community:

"I went down the rabbit hole and can’t stop laughing! This is too much. I want to scream, 'Oom, nee!'"

@steph_kala also roasted the Afrikaans thirst traps, saying:

"You’ll have to set up a GoFundMe page because now we all need therapy."

@liyamelanii_ wrote in the comment section with a laugh:

"I'm so glad I passed Afrikaans in high school because the comment section is killing me. 'Soneone said, 'I think if I look a minute longer, I might get pregnant.'"

Beautiful woman shows her "Afrikaans side"

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gorgeous young woman who shared with South Africans that she is in love with her "Afrikaans side," referring to her white boyfriend.

Relationship educator Kelley Nele spoke to Briefly News about how couples can navigate cultural differences.

