“What Madiba Fought for”: SA After Beautiful Woman Shows Her ‘Afrikaans Side’
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A young woman shared with South Africans that she was in love with her 'Afrikaans side'
  • The beauty then showed that she referred to her white boyfriend as the side that she loved
  • While many people commented on her beauty and compared her looks to international celebrities, others adored her relationship with her man

A black woman showed off her "Afrikaans side."
A black woman showed off her "Afrikaans side." Images: @justsibongile0
South Africans are diverse and vibrant people rich in cultures, languages, traditions, and a unique history. In a playful nod to this diversity, a young black woman showed her "Afrikaans side" when she referred to her relationship.

Interracial love

TikTok user Sibongile Ndlovu, who uses the handle @justsibongile0 on the social media platform, uploaded three pictures in one of her posts on her account. The first picture showed a smiling Sibongile noting that she loves her "Afrikaans side."

Then, presumably quoting other people, the young beauty wrote in the following picture:

"You're fully black, though."

Finally, she shows off her "Afrikaans side" in the final picture, which sees her loving white boyfriend.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A black woman showed her white boyfriend.
The young woman was happily in love with her "Afrikaans side." Images: @justsibongile0
Mzansi loves the love

Although Sibongile's video highlighted her relationship with her boyfriend, many could not help but comment that she looked like the American actress and singer Ryan Destiny. Some also compared her features to the iconic Lauryn Hill.

But for those who were not distracted by her gorgeous looks, they commented on the beauty of the couple's relationship.

@user6823melody told Sibongile:

"I'm also on the Afrikaans side. I love it over here."

@theresaratsupa_ laughed and said:

"Even Afrikaans men want us now. It's intense."

@asenath_genesis humorously added in the comment section:

"I want to do this trend so badly, but I told my best friend I dumped him."

@lib0ng0 told the online community:

"Now, this is what Madiba fought for."

@sange.matebese exclaimed in the comments:

"Interracial couples for the win!"

South African interracial couple poke fun at stereotypes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local couple who poked fun at themselves.

The white girlfriend and her black boyfriend light-heartedly listed all the stereotypes people would say about their relationship.

Source: Briefly News

