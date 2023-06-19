A video of a black woman and a white man sharing a cute moment together has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the man trying to speak IsiZulu based on things he's heard his girlfriend saying to him

The man is heard using foul language, which the woman finds amusing before soon getting offended

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One Zulu bae must be careful what she says around her foreign boyfriend when speaking in her mother tongue.

A woman was amused by her foreign bae speaking Zulu. Image: @gottaloveus031/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Interracial couple shares funny moment

A video posted by @gottaloveus031 shows the interracial couple sharing a cute moment together as the man attempts to speak in IsiZulu as he would hear his girlfriend say.

Upon paying close attention, however, the man is heard using foul language, which the girlfriend often uses toward him when annoyed or frustrated with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pair share a good laugh before the man seemingly takes it too far, offending his partner, who responds by smacking him on the arm.

Watch the funny video below:

LOL, mixing people of different races, cultures, and creeds has many advantages and disadvantages, Marriage.com states.

Entertained netizens react to the clip

Zulu is the most widely spoken home language in South Africa (24% of the population), and it is understood by over 50% of its population.[4]

Speaking isiZulu as a nonNguni person is a pretty cool skill. Many netizens found the video entertaining, with others questioning why the woman hit her bae when he picked up the language from her.

promisengema2 wrote:

"Kodwa mase umshaya."

londiwemtshali632 said:

"Mtshele sbali."

MaZulu❤ commented:

"Ungahlukumezi usbari wena njalo ...uzothuka ama in-laws ."

user92931947270866 replied:

"Umuhle Nokwanda yooooongicela umphathe kahle umkhwenyana wethu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Odwa.S.Booi ❤️ said:

"No more gossip phamb kwakhe."

Simekahle Dhlomo commented:

"Yey wena ung'jwayela kabi" ."

Phawuh responded:

"ULukha ushayelwani manje."

Fluent Xhosa-speaking white lady says husband doesn't understand her in funny video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Xhosa-speaking white woman has impressed many South Africans after taking to social media to share about her personal and being able to speak the complex Nguni language.

Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela (@ingridboygraetz) posted a video on TikTok sharing some details about herself after receiving several questions from her online audience who were curious about her background.

Ingrid was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. In the clip, Ingrid shares that she is married and has two children. Her husband is a white man who doesn't speak or understand IsiXhosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News