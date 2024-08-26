“This Is Scary”: Internet Confused After Seeing Zendaya’s Exact Lookalike

A woman on TikTok stunned social media users when she uploaded a video on the popular app

Many thought she looked exactly like the award-winning American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman

People on the internet flooded the post's comment section with messages telling the young lady she looked like the global star

Zendaya's doppelganger had many people wondering whether it was the star. Images: NBC, Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Many people go through life unaware that, somewhere in the world, a stranger could be their lookalike. Thanks to the power of the internet (and celebrity status), people online spotted a woman who looks exactly like American actress and singer Zendaya.

Top-tier twin

Using the handle @ciggybae on TikTok, the celebrity doppelganger uploaded a video showing off a scar on her eyebrow using a TikTok sound.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an award-winning American actress known for her role as Rue on the series Euphoria and playing Rocky Blue on Disney's show Shake It Up.

Although known for her extraordinary fashion sense, Zendaya leads a private life.

Internet users react to Zendaya's lookalike

Many people on the internet flooded @ciggybae's comment section to note that she looked like the actress, something she had probably heard many times before.

A surprised @betnychole shared:

"I was so confused because I really thought that was Zendaya for a second."

@__uglypotato wrote in the comments:

"You look more like Zendaya than Zendaya herself."

@black.dahlia.66 shared their suggestion:

"You need to be Zendaya’s stunt double immediately."

Referring to the actress's Euphoria character, @rrili27 commented:

"Rue, what are you doing here?"

Bewildered, @love_like_jesus316 stated:

"This is scary. You look just like her."

@caitlinthompson21 laughed and asked the online community:

"Why did I immediately think Zendaya had a secret account?"

@andrereis_ll humorously said:

"I don't even want to say it because it's so obvious."

Beyonce lookalike creates online buzz

In another story, Briefly News reported on a woman's makeup tutorial clip that had many people comparing her to Beyonce.

Social media users in the comment section raved about her uncanny resemblance to the international superstar.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News