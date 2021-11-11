Zendaya’s Smoking Hot Red Outfit Steals the Show at the CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America had their awards last night Zendaya attended as a nominee for the Fashion Icon award

Zendaya was dressed by her trusted stylist and long-term friend Law Roach and to say she looked absolutely stunning would be an understatement

The internet is seeing red today as photos of the star flood timelines, she looked so gorgeous that bae Tom Holland had to make things social media official

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

If there's one thing Zendaya Coleman never fails to do, it's to look drop-dead gorgeous on a red carpet. The Spider-Man actress showed up to the CFDA Awards in a red ensemble that people will never forget.

Zendaya's CFDA Awards outfit trending on social media. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When Zendaya was invited to one of the most prestigious nights in fashion, she definitely understood the assignment. The former Shake It Up star literally ate up and left no crumbs. Glamour reports that the 25-year-old actress was presented with the 2021 Fashion Icon Award. The honour was presented to her 2010 winner, supermodel Iman.

Photos of Zendaya rocking the stunning bandeau peplum skirt combo flooded social media timelines as peeps were in awe of her fashion choice. Rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland couldn't even pass up the opportunity to show off his gorgeous girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

So all it took to make things Instagram official with Spider-Man and MJ was a smoking hot red number...

Zendaya bags Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in 'Euphoria'

Briefly News reported that Zendaya has bagged a prestigious Emmy Award. The actress became only the second black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her character as Rue Bennet in Euphoria.

The 24-year-old is also the youngest person to ever win the award. The other black actress who has won the award is Viola Davis. In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked the cast and crew of Euphoria. She also thanked the hit show's executive producer Sam Levinson for trusting her with Rue's role.

"This is so crazy. I don’t really cry," she said, according to Vulture."

Source: Briefly.co.za