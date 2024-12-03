A woman shared a video on TikTok of herself teaching Springbok player Jesse Kriel an adorable handshake

At first, Jesse struggled to complete the handshake that ended in a cute heart between the two

Many social media users in the comment section gushed over the interaction, while others commented on how Jesse looked at the woman

Jesse Kriel took part in an adorable handshake with a woman. Images: @lamarzoccohomeza / Instagram, @k_uhl.e / TikTok

Jesse Kriel has been hogging headlines with his irresistible charm and the personality fans can't help but adore. Adding to the buzz, a woman recently shared her adorable handshake with the rugby star, leaving everyone swooning over the heartwarming moment.

Jesse Kriel's heartfelt handshake

A TikTok user named Lindokuhle, who uses the handle @k_uhl.e, uploaded a video of herself teaching Jesse a unique handshake that ended with a heart.

The athlete, who reflected on coach Rassie Erasmus's speech for rugby success not too long ago, struggled a bit before getting the handshake right, giving people a smile at the end.

Lindokuhle wrote in her caption:

"Star. What an awesome guy."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi adores Jesse Kriel's handshake

Much like people drooled over Jesse's body during a tough match, many swooned over the Springbok player's interaction with Lindokuhle.

An envious @stella_maeeeeeeee wrote in the comments:

"I am not happy for you. It should have been me."

@thabang_06 jokingly stated:

"He got it right the first time. Girl just wanted to hold his hand a little bit longer."

@kgotsoski_, who adored the utility back, said:

"Jesse is such a great and genuine person. You don't even need to be told about him. The cherry on top is that he speaks and understands the vernac."

@dineode7 said to the woman with a laugh:

"The way he looks at you! I would ask, 'What are we?'"

@ykyklala told the online community:

"He didn’t get it the first time because he was not even looking."

@kokilovesjesus asked Lindokuhle:

"How does it feel to live my dream?"

Fans impressed with Xhosa-speaking Jesse Kriel

In another story, Briefly News reported that Jesse spoke in isiXhosa when the Springboks' assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, interviewed him following the team's victory at the Autumn Nations Series.

Local online community members admired Jesse's multilingualism, adding positivity to the comments.

