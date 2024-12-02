“A Day to Remember”: Local Artist Meets Springboks He Drew Using Lipstick

A young South African artist shared that he met a few Springbok players at a match between the Sharks and the Stormers

Some of the talented athletes were those he drew portraits of using different shades of lipstick

Many social media users, including Rachel Kolisi and Liyema, Siya Kolisi's brother, applauded the man's talent

A talented artist met a few Springbok players at a Sharks and Stormers match in Durban. Images: @ricollinart_official

South Africa is brimming with talent, where artists push boundaries with unconventional materials to create stunning works.

Recently, a local artist had a unique opportunity to meet a few members of the national rugby team to show the amazing portraits he drew of them.

Young artist meets Springboks

Ricollin Moodley took to his Instagram account (@ricollinart_official) to share with fans and followers that he met several Springbok players who play for the Sharks and Stormers. The two teams went head-to-head on Saturday, 30 November, at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The talented young man and his family, who accompanied him to the stadium, met Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Trevor Nyakane, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jordan Hendrickse, Manie Libbok, and other team members and staff.

Some of the athletes were those Ricollin drew using lipstick and gladly autographed his work.

Ricollin, who also drew a lipstick portrait of Eben Etzebeth, wrote in his heartwarming post's caption:

"A day to remember. This was the first time my family and I had been to a game and also in a stadium. It was an honour meeting the very same people who inspire me and my paintings that I create with only lipsticks. Never let what you don't have stop you."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi applauds young artist

Ricollin received heart emojis from Rachel Kolisi and many messages of positivity and encouragement from other social media users.

Siya's brother Liyema said to the local artist:

"Legendary."

@baloyintivo wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations! They finally saw your beautiful art."

@harmony_with_a_k excitedly said of Ricollin's work:

"Your attention to detail is sick!"

@saffasisterhood told the budding artist:

"You are so inspiring and exceptionally talented."

A delighted @cobble2474 shared:

"Well done to whoever made this happen!"

@trndsetter_zn added in the comments:

"Wow, what an awesome day for you and your family."

