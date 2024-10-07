“Express My Appreciation”: Artist Uses Fire Smoke to Create Chris Brown Portrait

A local artist, Siphesihle Hlatshwayo, hailing from Daveyton, shared on his Facebook account the portrait he created of Chris Brown

He shared with Briefly News the equipment he used and walked the publication through the process

Siphesihle also commented on the backlash the international artist currently faces and why he created the art piece

A local artist created a unique portrait of Chris Brown. Images: Sphesihle Brian / Facebook, @chrisbrownofficial / Instagram

Source: UGC

Some people are eagerly anticipating Chris Brown's upcoming performance in South Africa. Among those excited to welcome him is a local artist who captured his likeness in a portrait created using a unique technique.

Artist uses fire smoke for Chris Brown portrait

Self-taught artist Siphesihle Hlatshwayo, who comes from the Gauteng-based township called Daveyton, uploaded a picture on his Facebook account (Sphesihle Brian) to show people his artwork of the international superstar.

Take a look at the picture below:

Artist shares how he created his Chris Brown portrait

While speaking to Briefly News, the talented young man shared that he used a board as his canvas and combined a candle with a gas fire source to produce the smoke effect.

He explained:

"The process begins by lighting the gas fire, which allows me to create a stronger and more controlled smoke flow. I carefully guide the smoke onto the board, adjusting the distance and angle to achieve the desired shades and textures."

He noted that using gas fire gave him more control over how the smoke adhered to the surface, which made it easier to create the intricate details that brought the portrait to life.

He also told the publication:

"Once the foundational shapes are formed, I refine the image with brushes and sometimes even use my hands to achieve a more polished look. The entire process is slow and requires precision, but the smoky effect adds a unique, ethereal quality to the final artwork."

Artist responds to Chris Brown's backlash

Since the international hitmaker announced he would touchdown in Mzansi, the anti-gender-based violence organisation Women For Change launched a petition to cancel the concert, given the singer's history of domestic violence.

While Siphesihle received a positive response in his Facebook post's comment section, Briefly News asked him how he felt the rest of South Africa would respond to his artwork of the controversial star.

He stated:

"I'm aware that not everyone is excited about Chris Brown's visit to South Africa, and I understand the concerns people have. For me, this portrait was a way for me to express my appreciation as a fan.

"I grew up with his music, and it's been a big part of my life. So, I wanted to create something that says, 'Welcome to South Africa.'"

Sharing that he knows his portrait would cause mixed reactions, he added:

"I hope that people can see the positive intention behind it. At the end of the day, I believe art is meant to open up conversations, even difficult ones, and if my work can get people talking and thinking, then I feel like I’ve achieved something."

Artist does candle smoke painting of Cristiano Ronaldo

Briefly News also reported that Siphesihle created a portrait of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo using an impressive technique: incorporating smoke from a candle.

Sphesihle spoke to Briefly News to explain how he used a paper towel as a canvas and candle smoke as his 'paint.'

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News