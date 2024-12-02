Those who went to the Hugh Masekela Festival were treated to the best performances by the legendary TKZee

Based on the circulating video of their performance, it was clear that the duo ate and left no crumbs on the stage as the audience was on their feet

People who attended the concert raved about their fantastic stage presence and felt that their money was well spent

Music lovers, particularly fans of Kwaito, were thoroughly entertained when the legendary South African music group TKZee took the stage at Nirox Sculptor Park in Johannesburg. The remaining members are Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane, who took the crowd down memory lane with their classic hits from the 90s. Sadly, their third member, Tokollo Tshabalala, passed away in 2022.

TKZee rocked the crowd at the Hugh Masekela Festival. Image: @tkzeeband

Source: Instagram

Fun was had at the Nirox

On Instagram, TKZee's management, Refiloe Mogase Production, thanked the organisers for enlisting the Kwaito duo to perform at their event. The concert is the brainchild of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, which also produces the Hugh Masekela Festival. Hugh Masekela is a departed South African artist who passed away in 2019.

Other talented musicians who entertained the audience include the iconic Mahotella Queens and Zoe Modiga.

TKZee hasn't lost their touch

Fans who attended the concert couldn't stop raving about TKZee's performance at the popular Nirox venue.

@noks_d_sa wrote:

"I believe in giving people their flowers while they can smell them; I'm so glad we are now showing love to all these legends."

@mandlakazi_mpahlwa commented:

"Totally enjoyed these legends’ performance today."

@msamourm added:

"We need more of these."

@mtezman wrote:

"Yhu, where was this, and the crowd was having the time of their life."

@doro_kitty_wase_saxonworld commented:

"How did I miss this?"

Ifani shone on stage with fans hyped him up

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Ifani is back like he never left. The rapper recently had an epic performance at Back To The City, which saw the masses move and sing along to his hit songs.

Rapper Ifani returned to performing and was booked for a gig where he rocked the crowd. The rapper said he missed performing and seeing fans move to his music and, more importantly, sing his songs.

Source: Briefly News