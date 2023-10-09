Rapper Ifani returned to performing and was booked for a gig where he rocked the crowd

Ifani is back like he never left. The rapper recently had an epic performance which saw the masses move and sing along to his hit songs.

Ifani shines on stage with fans hyping him up

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page, Ifani said:

"I missed this part the most. I used to see it in my dreams qho…and wonder 'Would I ever hear the crowd say my name again?'”

Mzasi gives mixed reactions to Ifani's comeback

Netizens gave mixed reactions to a video clip shared by X blogger which was circulating, with some getting puzzled that Ifani got booked.

His fans gave him love but some netizens hated on him.

@mzansiluxurys said:

"There's no way Ifani is being booked."

@jaytcoza replied:

"Next please."

@RefilweSeboko said:

"Welcome back ifani."

@Aria4991 commented:

"I am honestly happy for him. He need to release more music."

@Thendo_Khae_ argued:

"This style is so past tense."

@Ciccioline3 said:

"I wish he came back with changed clothes too. I don't know if ma 2k will vibe with it."

thandekande said:

"Mzayfani!!!! The greatest to ever do it!!!"

vincentntunja said:

"It's beyond you star "Lidlozi lilo lilo""

@Tshepixo__22 advised:

"He needs to stop chasing cloud using Casseper's name."

@Les_x_Lie_sa said:

"He never fell."

Ifani gives sound advice to up and coming rappers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Umama hitmaker decided to advise the rising artists in the industry about independence. He said artists don't need to be signed under major record labels. They should rather get themselves a good team.

Social media users responded positively to the rapper's advice and also shared their own opinions on the scathing matter.

