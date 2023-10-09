DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had an epic performance in Australia just recently, where they moved the crowd

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small received praise from their Australian fan base. Image: @kabelomotha_, @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had an epic performance in Australia just recently, where they moved the crowd with their awesome set.

Scorpion Kings take over Australia

South Africans lauded the Scorpion Kings for their longevity and talent in the Amapiano genre. Their recent performance in the country was proof of that.

They performed in Sydney, Australia, with Maphorisa grabbing the mic to give his catchy lyrics to their hit songs.

He shared snaps and videos from their performance.

Fans laud the Amapiano kings

Day one fans of the dynamic Amapiano duo expressed their pride in his much they have grown to become the household names that they are now.

Some fans who were in attendance had this to say:

lethi.gasa expressed:

"You guys gave us a beautiful show. Phori was so proud as a South African living in Australia. How you get everyone to sing in isiZulu is beyond my comprehension.'

p_matonhodze_ added:

"Indeed, that show was littttttt."

lethi.gasa replied:

"They gave me goosebumps."

manuelrosario6498 said:

"Thee Scorpions king."

kubhekasnethemba9 praised:

"Madumane to the world."

mr_brice_07 asked:

"We are still on tomorrow at team Melbourne."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza to take over Bloemfontein

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Scorpion Kings are also gearing up to rock the Bloemfontein stage for their Scorpion Kings Summer Fest.

The artists, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small formed the group Scorpion Kings, which is an Amapiano duo. They have been taking their gigs, with Maphorisa performing in various countries and Kabza being the executive producer for Drake's It Was All A Blur Tour.

DJ Maphorisa announced that their summer festival is slated to take place on 14 October at the Ramblers Club.

