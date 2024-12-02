The Maison Margiela shoes won by Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi sparked a lot of buzz online

The shoes in question are known for their high price, and the price range is approximately over R20,000

People on social media had mixed feelings about Makazole's shoes and his overall image; some disliked the shoes, but others pointed out that he still looked good

South African rugby star Makazole Mapimpi was spotted wearing his luxurious shoes. In the photo, he’s relaxing by a pool at night while striking a pose. However, the attention was less on his pose and more on his stunning Maison Margiela split-toe shoes, priced at a little over R20,000.

Makazole Mapimpi's Maison Margiela shoes get thumbs down from Tweeps. Images: @makazoli

Source: Getty Images

Blogger Musa Khawula posted some images that have everyone talking. The second image gives us a closer view of the shoes, and it’s clear that our fave has a taste for selecting unique fashion items.

Makazole's shoes got mixed reactions

In the comments, people had two main reactions. Some felt that Makazole, who loves giving others a chance to shine, worked hard and deserved to treat himself, while others focused on his appeal as a man.

@Happiness23l wrote:

"This man has been through a lot, and he deserves everything."

@SheaButterHun commented:

"I hate these shoes. What do people see kuzo?"

@_Makhanya_ added:

"Ubhozo has its entrance?"

@Bongani_Wale wrote:

"It must be nice having money. Imagine spending R21k on these ugly shoes."

@Zandig96 added:

"Would put that money into good use."

@FeziTheOne commented:

"He's still hot. Hate the shoes, though."

@Mazet_zet2 wrote:

"It's because he's married with a child; now suddenly he's no longer super-hot."

Makazole Mapimpi for GQ Magazine

In addition to his rugby skills on the field, the Eastern Cape native, who recently became a father, has also been praised for his sense of fashion. In 2022, he graced the cover of the prestigious GQ magazine.

Makazole discusses potential modelling career

During a Hollywood bets event in Durban, Makazole Mapimpi talked about his keen interest in fashion and modelling with Briefly News.

The admired athlete has a noticeable fashion sense. When asked if he would ever consider a modelling career outside of rugby, Mapimpi responded:

"I think it's nice; I have a sense of fashion. I think I can do fashion, but it depends on the brands."

Source: Briefly News