Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi said he is willing to spend time on the bench and allow younger players to shine despite his impressive try-scoring record

The 34-year-old said he will not stand in the way of younger players as coach Rassie Erasmus prepares to face England on Saturday, 16 November 2024

Local rugby fans praised Mapimpi on social media, saying the two-time Rugby World Cup champion is a true Bok great

Winger Makazole Mapimpi said he understands if he does not play against England on Saturday, 16 November 2024, despite scoring two tries against Scotland.

The 34-year-old winger stood out during the Boks’ 32-15 victory on Sunday, 10 November, taking his record to an impressive tally of 32 tries in 46 Tests.

Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries for the Springboks against Scotland on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Image: David Rogers.

Ahead of the match against England, coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to deploy Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings, which Mapimpi has accepted.

Makazole Mapimpi will not stand in a player’s way

Mapimpi speaks about his role in the Springbok squad in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, the newly appointed Hollywood Bets ambassador said he would not deny a younger player the chance to shine for the Boks.

Mapimpi said:

“I won’t play rugby forever. Youngsters will always come through, and you cannot block them; it’s not in me. The only thing that I can do is to help youngsters get better. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.”

Fans call Mapimpi a Bok great

Local rugby fans praised Mapimpi and said the player was the standout star during their victory over Scotland.

Andre Hoffmann admires Mapimpi’s scoring abilities:

“Mapimpi is at 70% if you look at tries per test. He tops the list.”

Asanda Mdala admires Mapimpi:

“A try-scoring machine. Congratulations to him. A true Boks great.”

Michelle Sprong is a fan:

“Makazole Mapimpi & Malcolm Marx are my two favourite players.”

Jason Murray hopes for the best:

“A solid part of the Boks team, and I trust that in 2027, he will be part of it. In a playing capacity or coaching, no matter. There are fewer who deserve it more than Mr Mapimpi.”

Hugh Stiemens has respect for Mapimpi:

“Will be great to see him get his 50th cap. Hopefully, it will be in SA during July next year.”

Makazole Mapimpi could swap the field for a runway

