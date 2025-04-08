An American living in South Africa posted a TikTok video where he made several Xhosa click sounds and expressions that would surprise people from the US

The content creator, @usbari.addi, showed off Xhosa words for emotions like anger, shock, and amazement that rely heavily on unique sounds rather than traditional words

South Africans in the comments section praised his efforts to learn the language, with many finding his pronunciation and demonstration both accurate and hilarious

An American man living in South Africa has delighted locals with his attempt at mastering common Xhosa expressions. The video was shared by content creator @usbari.addi, who frequently posts about his experiences as a US citizen now living in South Africa.

In the video posted on 22 March from his home near Cape Town, the American begins by pointing to his caption:

"Xhosa words that would shock Americans."

He then proceeds to demonstrate various Xhosa sounds and expressions that aren't typical words but rather sounds that convey specific meanings.

These include the famous Xhosa click sounds like:

"Khaaa" (a sound expressing anger), "haibo" (used to express amazement), "voetsek" (meaning "get outta here"), and the repeated "yoh yoh yoh" to express shock. He also demonstrates "sugaa" (get away), "heyyy" (what in the...), and "heiwethu" (look here).

What makes Xhosa unique?

Xhosa, known as isiXhosa by its speakers, is one of South Africa's 11 official languages. It belongs to the Nguni language family alongside Zulu, Ndebele, and Swati. Over eight million people speak Xhosa as their first language, with an additional 11 million speaking it as a second language.

One of the most distinctive features of Xhosa is its click consonants. These clicks might sound similar to the "tsk-tsk" or "tut-tut" sounds that English speakers use to show annoyance. Some clicks in Xhosa are made by placing the tongue on the teeth or upper palate and pulling air in.

Xhosa also features tones (low and high) and both long and short versions of the familiar vowels a, e, i, o, and u. The language is widely spoken in South Africa's Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, and Northern Cape areas, making it the most widely distributed African language in the country.

South Africans react to his Xhosa attempts

@the_nelstar praised his efforts:

"👏👏Well done! You learn pretty fast."

@mafili06 found it entertaining:

"Ohhh my God, I'm laughing so hard...🤣🤣🤣"

@ritishamaharaj approved of his accuracy:

"This is hilarious and accurate 🤣"

@sinazomfikili shared their favourite:

"Hewethu is my favourite 🤣"

@phelekwapearly added another expression:

"Outstanding is: Jongapha!"

