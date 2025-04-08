An American woman from California shared a TikTok video of a "Zulu" parade float in New Orleans featuring men in military uniforms and afro wigs, causing anger among SA

Viewers were upset by the portrayal of Zulu people as war-like and unstable, with many pointing out that the various cultural elements had nothing to do with Zulu traditions

While most commenters expressed frustration at the cultural misrepresentation, a few suggested helping Americans learn about the real richness of Zulu heritage

A video of an American parade float meant to represent "African Zulus" has left South Africans fuming over what they see as cultural mockery. The clip was posted in early March by content creator @corynbreon, a woman from California.

The TikTok video shows a colourful float moving through the streets of New Orleans with American onlookers cheering along the route. The so-called "African Zulu" float featured black men who had darkened their faces with black paint and added white spots, while wearing afro wigs and military outfits.

The men danced to music on the float, which was decorated with flowers, bright colours, and Caribbean-looking ornaments. Many performers wore heavy gold jewellery as they entertained the crowd. The woman who posted the video captioned it:

"POV: Spotting my dad at the top of a parade float."

South African viewers were particularly bothered by how the float seemed to portray Zulu people as warlike and unstable through the use of military uniforms. They also pointed out that the decorations mixed various cultural elements that had nothing to do with authentic Zulu traditions.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

More on the Zulu people

The Zulu tribe is one of South Africa's most prominent ethnic groups. They live mainly in the KwaZulu-Natal region, and their language is spoken by about 50% of the South African population.

The ancestors of the Zulu migrated from western Africa into southeastern Africa from 2000 BC. This happened right up until the 15th century. Under the leadership of Shaka Zulu, they expanded into a powerful kingdom and settled in the region known as KwaZulu-Natal.

The Zulu tribe is known for its rich cultural heritage, having emerged as a dominant ethnic group in South Africa today after enduring colonialism and overcoming apartheid. The tribe has a fascinating history that includes the Battle of Isandlwana in January 1879, where they defeated British forces, though the kingdom later fell to British rule.

South Africans react to the portrayal

@B🫧🤍 stated firmly:

"This is beyond disrespectful to the Zulu culture."

@psklmgmbh expressed disappointment:

"As a South African, I'm offended. The Zulu culture is so rich and beautiful, this isn't even remotely related to Zulus. American education system on display here."

@W.ildE observed critically:

"This Zulu parade is how black Americans see us Africans. We're just cosplay, people who wear crazy outfits, make sounds, super dark skinned and hand out coconuts."

@Ratie babe💕🫧 reacted with shock:

"The blackface? 😭😭as a pedi hun I'm offended on behalf of Zulu people."

@Lindz_Sithole🇿🇦 questioned with concern:

"Which Zulu? I hope not the South African Zulu nation, because that would be disrespectful."

@Critical Minds offered a different perspective:

"This is positive, uZulu being recognized, don't mind the costumes, this started way back, and they couldn't access Zulu attire. Help them access the attire, spread love not war... We are 1."

@lubabalonqumse demanded in frustration:

"Americans do explain yourself!? What is this? Where did you find an African Zulu looking like that?"

