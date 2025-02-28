South Africans were in a massive fit of laughter when a Korean woman attempted to speak Afrikaans and IsiZulu

The lady had returned from a dentist appointment and attempted to say some tongue twisters in two of SA's official languages

Folks across Mzansi peppered the comment section with some emojis while some praised her for trying

A Korean woman butchered IsiZulu and Afrikaans to the enjoyment of South African netizens. Images: eodumkim

Source: TikTok

South African languages can be difficult for non-English speakers but one woman took it to a whole new level. A Korean woman who had recently returned from a dentist tried to say some intense Afrikaans and IsiZulu tongue twisters which didn't go as well as one would think.

Learning with extra difficulty

TikTokker eodumkim posted the clip showing how bad her slurred speech was in English, setting the stage for the hilarity to come. The first tongue twister she said was in Afrikaans and read as follows:

"Wie weet waar Willie Wouter woon? Willie Wouter woon waar die weste winde waai!"

As you would expect, the attempt went side-ways and she couldn't help but laugh. She at least got the word waar right.

Watch the funny clip below:

The madness continues

The next tongue twister she said was even more of a challenge and was in Afrikaans too. It read:

"Die duiwel druk die domme donkie dwarsdeur die driedubbele doringdraad, dat die domme donkie dwarsdeur die driedubbele doringdraad dwars draai"

Can you guess how well that went? Even funnier than the previous one. She then began to switch it up to throw some Zulu into the mix. The next one she tried had less words but threw her some massive curveballs. It read:

"Amaxoxo ayaxokozela exoxa ngoxamu exhibeni."

This was then quickly followed by another Zulu word salad that read:

"Ucele ucambalele ocansini ucabanga ngecebo lokuciba ucilo ngomcibisholo."

Of course, once again, this was butchered spectacularly. The poor lady didn't even take a break and jumped into another dizzying twister in Afrikaans that read:

"Sannie se sy sal sewe sakke sout sleep, sewe sakke sout is swaar sowaar."

And again, it went hilariously bad. To top it all off, the caption of her post showed that her dentistry issues weren't over and said:

"Haibo my next appointment is next week💀 (I had to do left side too😭)"

South Africa is rich in culture and has 11 official languages and sign language. Image: James Strachan

Source: Getty Images

The sweet Korean lady has been living life up in South Africa for quite some time and has even attended a concert here. Here adventures shows that she's enjoying her time in Mzansi. South Africans admired her attempt at saying the words with one Afrikaans person being impressed.

Read the comments below:

Zesty Cherry 😛 ( final ver. ) said:

"Wait as an Afrikaans person she did pretty well."

Gigi mentioned:

"We have 1 in Cape Town. Bruin mense eet bruin brood in Malmesbury 😆"

Skha 💯-3 posted:

"Zulu ❤️❤️❤️🔥"

JOHANNES Abrahams shared:

"You can speek Afrikaans."

Raïssa commented:

"🤣😂😂😂 woww."

✅🇿🇦👏 said:

"Practice make perfect 👍"

caster_zwide mentioned:

"😂😂Girl please."

More tourist stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a tourist caught the curiosity of many South Africans after he explained the many differences between Mzansi and Switzerland.

previously reported that a tourist caught the curiosity of many South Africans after he explained the many differences between Mzansi and Switzerland. A US tourist hilariously captured his struggle walking on a South African street with no pavement, joking about how being in the streets is taken literally in Mzansi.

A UK content creator visiting South Africa shared a hilarious video showing off a man he claimed looked like award-winning- singer Bruno Mars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News