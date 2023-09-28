Ntsiki Mazwai expressed gratitude for her appearance on the trending South African show Unfollowed where she had the opportunity to clarify misconceptions about her and share her story

Other celebrities, including Tall Azz Mo, Mihlali Ndamase, Jub Jub, Zoe Mthiyane, Phat Joe, and Nonhle Thema, have also been featured on the Showmax series

Fans appreciated Ntsiki's episode, with many noting that it revealed a different, more relaxed side of her, and they commended her for speaking her truth on the show

Ntsiki Mazwai is thankful for the trending Unfollowed show for awarding her the opportunity to speak her mind and clear a lot of misconceptions that South Africans had about her.

Ntsiki Mazwai has revealed that she is grateful for being on 'Unfollowed'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai thanks Unfollowed show

Popular poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai finally got her voice heard when she shared her story on Unfollowed. The star is among the many popular faces who have graced the Showmax show hosted by renowned TV presenter Thembekile Mrototo.

Other celebrities who are on the trending television show include Tall Azz Mo, Mihlali Ndamase, Jub Jub, Zoe Mthiyane, Phat Joe and Nonhle Thema. Taking to her Twitter page, The Moya podcast host said she finally got to be heard and to heal. She wrote:

"Thank you to the entire team of #unfollowed @ShowmaxOnline for affording me the opportunity to have my voice heard....the opportunity to heal....and the opportunity to just shine.....thank you so much. May you all be richly blessed. ❤️"

Fans love Ntsiki Mazwai's episode on Unfollowed

Social media users said they loved Ntsiki's episode on Unfollowed. Many confessed that the show made them see a different side of the star that social media has been keeping away from her fans.

@fikiswa_fiki said:

"Jonga your energy!!!! So calm relaxed yet deep, hayi maan i enjoyed your session Mamiya ♥️ jonga first on how you sat on that chair i was already hyped up & laughing my way to the remote for the volume You nailed it ♥️"

@f1a22798111743c added:

"Let me tell you, I'm now a fan. I think you are misunderstood. Thank God for this show, I'm glad you said your piece."

@EthanM0911 commented:

"You owned that interview. I feel like it’s either Thembekil bekoyika, or he was not that invested, or he just wanted to give you the platform to say your piece. He allowed you to deflect from questions, he didn’t do much push back like he usually does. Or maybe it’s the editing."

