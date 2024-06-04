TNS has officially issued an apology for the delay of his long-awaited single, Umshado

The song, which was slated to drop on 31 May 2024, was pushed back due to technical issues, and fans didn't take that too well

Supporters are growing impatient and called TNS and his management out for the delays

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TNS issued an apology after failing to release his song, 'Umshado'. Images: TNS

Source: Facebook

TNS shared an apology letter to his supporters after failing to keep his promise about dropping his new single.

TNS releases statement on song delay

After what would have been the release of his new single, TNS announced that Umshado would not be out due to technical issues.

Having recently opened up about his troubled childhood, the Umona hitmaker apologised to fans on Instagram for not releasing the song on the proposed date. He said there were kinks that needed to be smoothed out before he set it free.

TNS went on to say he would communicate when the new release date would be, and thanked his supporters for their love and patience:

"Thank you so much for your patience and support. I will let you know the new release date for 'Umshado' as soon as possible. With sincere apologies and gratitude."

Mzansi reacts to TNS' statement

Fans went from congratulating him on his new car to bashing him for delaying his song, but it's apparent that they will remain loyal:

mnguni_property01 was frustrated:

"This is nonsense, TNS."

kvsh_stvyela said:

"Let him cook!"

alugodhi_investment_cc was disappointed:

"I have been up the whole night searching for the song on all platforms."

sphephelo_mabena wasn't impressed:

"Your music always has delays due to technical issues. Your team must do better; they are killing your career."

kingozwell posted:

"I was busy checking all day yesterday and today, but as a fan, I understand."

Oscar Mbo celebrates huge milestone

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo celebrating his song, Yes God, going platinum.

The DJ/ producer shared a moment with his girlfriend, and fans flooded social media congratulating him on the huge milestone:

osiristhe1 said:

"An absolute classic, that song."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News