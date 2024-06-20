Hungani Ndlovu celebrated his 30th birthday with a post looking back at some of his memories in the past year

The Skeem Saam actor also penned a heartfelt note to himself as he marked entering the third floor

Fans and industry friends all gathered to wish the star a happy birthday, and many gave him his flowers

Dancer, presenter and one of Mzansi's most talented actors, Hungani Ndlovu, turned another year as he celebrated his birthday.

Hugani Ndlovu recently turned 30 years of age and fans praised him for his awesome work. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

How old is Hungani Ndlovu?

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu's age has always been a significant talking point. On his birthday, 19 June, the star turned 30.

In his emotional Instagram post, Ndlovu reflected on some of his most memorable moments as an entertainer last year.

He shared some cool throwback pictures and a meme to show how he felt about entering the third floor.

Hungani pens emotional note to self

Ndlovu expressed his feelings about his 30th trip around the sun. He was overcome by emotions and noted the love and support his loved ones had given him.

"I am feeling very emotional. I don’t know what to say as I celebrate this milestone surrounded by so much love and support from my family and friends. I’m so blessed and highly favoured."

Hungani also mentioned a quote he saw by Brene Brown, which spoke about people in their thirties learning what it means to truly love themselves wholeheartedly.

Ndlovu ended his note by discussing his growth, which entails making mistakes and embracing himself more.

Mzansi celebrate Hungani on his birthday

Many of his supporters, friends, and industry colleagues wished the star a happy birthday.

sheltonforbez wished:

"Welcome to old age, my boy. Lol, happy G day, bro!"

aygf10 said:

"Parabens!!! (Happy birthday) big boss!! May the Lord bless this new chapter! This new era! And the great journey ahead!.. May you be blessed, blessed, BLESSED!! In all you do."

sabrina__anabel shared:

"Happy Birthday ya golden oldie!! I hope you had the best day Griz!"

nadine.ndlovu shared:

"Last frame. You gon’ be right!"

ujjustkidding said:

"A force to be reckoned with. I love your energy and overall personality. Happy 30th anniversary to you and life."

