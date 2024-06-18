A young South African woman named Sandiso shared a glimpse of her life on TikTok

Sandiso, a graduate without a job, helps her parents, a domestic worker and a gardener, clean houses in Johannesburg

The video sparked positive comments, with viewers praising her work ethic and wishing her success in finding a job in her field

A young South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her reality as a daughter to a domestic worker mother and a gardener father who work at a Johannesburg suburban home.

Sandiso (@buffalofur), who is an unemployed Wits graduate, shared a video showing how she takes two taxis in the morning with her mother and dad to the home in which they work.

In the clip, Sandiso takes viewers along with her as she gets ready to assist her mother with domestic duties and clean the employer's house.

No stranger to hard work, Sandiso rolls up her sleeves and gets to work as she sweeps, mops, wipes, dusts, vacuums and disinfects various rooms in the house.

She also shows her and her parents enjoying and full chicken and bread for lunch before getting back to housework.

"Hardwork is taught and learnt better practically ❤️❤️❤️," Sandiso wrote in her caption.

After a long day, the three finally head back home, enduring a long queue before eventually arriving home to a dark house, thanks to loadshedding.

Watch the video below:

SA shows hardworking woman support

Many netizens flooded Sandiso's post with encouraging words as they shared hopes that she'd get a good job opportunity in her field of study. Others admired how her work ethic and her family's honest means to a living.

unathi :) shared encouraging words:

"From cleaning such houses to owning them go stranger!❤️."

RudziRaliphada1 motivated Sandiso:

"Genuinely know you will find a job in what you studied. You will look back and appreciate that it was part of your journey. ❤️❤️All the best sis."

Katleho.M blessed Sandiso's family:

"God bless your family."

chantiimooi shared some cleaning advice:

"Chomi please wear gloves when busy with the toilets."

BunnyMo loved Sandiso's content:

"I love how content creation has become so raw, real and relatable. Beautiful ❤️."

RefMo replied:

"Stranger I pray you get a job you studied for and keep on keeping on ."

Maphuti-theefirst said:

"☺️☺️☺️This is your journey of opening your own cleaning company in the near future."

Source: Briefly News