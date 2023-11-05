A TikTok video captures a celebration function in Africa serving whole chickens to guests, and it has gone viral

The video showcases a line of men receiving whole chickens on their serving trays at a function

Mzansi people find humour in the message of serving guests more generously than just offering small chicken portions

In a lighthearted and amusing TikTok video, a celebration function in Africa showcased a unique way of treating guests by serving whole chickens. The video captures a line of men waiting to receive their food, with many seen carrying whole chickens on their serving trays.

The video features a queue of men being served whole chickens on their trays at an event. Image: @geraldelijah755

Source: TikTok

Everyone knows that in South Africa, food is king. If you are having guests at your home or for a function, food is what will win them over.

Guests served whole chickens at a function

The footage, shared by @geraldelijah755, displays a cultural celebration where the manner of serving guests stands out. In many African cultures, hospitality is highly valued, and treating guests generously is a sign of respect and honour. While this is often demonstrated through a variety of traditional dishes and ample servings, the sight of guests receiving whole chickens drew the attention of viewers.

South African people want others to take notes

What sparked humour and discussions among the Mzansi people was the contrast between the smaller chicken portions they are normally served and the generous serving of whole chickens in the video. Many found amusement in the message conveyed, suggesting that it served as a playful reminder to ensure guests are served more generously rather than just offering small portions or 'wings' of the chicken.

Read some of the comments:

Nandisa said:

“Look at other countries, thina sithola iqatha elilodwa ”

Nicky laughed:

“Not them being serious and hiding their happiness ”

Tumii said:

“I hope Tswana people are seeing this”

CallmeMpumi had jokes:

“This is what I expect when I contribute R50 for braai ”

Raphael Joseph11 said:

“If your wedding isn’t serving this, please don’t even bother Inviting me”

