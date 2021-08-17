Sophie Ndaba’s son Lwandle speaks out: “I turned my pain to song”

Sophie Ndaba's son Lwandle has opened up about why he made the currently-trending diss track exposing his stepfather

In the track, the 22-year-old alleges that Lichaba abused his mother and used the veteran actress for her fame and money

The youngster stands by his words and expressed relief at the fact that his pain has finally been released

Sophie Ndaba’s son, Lwandle Ndaba, has released a statement explaining why he made a diss track about his stepfather Max Lichaba. In the track, Lwandle accused Lichaba of assaulting and cheating on his mother.

The young adult shared that he witnessed abuse on his mother from the hands of Lichaba.

According to Sunday World, the statement read:

“As a child witnessing the painful past few years, I have found a way to channel my pain and frustration after watching my mother’s health and finances go on a downward spiral due to the actions of her significant other, my stepfather Mr Max Lichaba.

“I am expressing my feelings through music as I study music performance. I was hurt and I experienced trauma.”

The 22-year-old continued that he wanted to support her mother’s decision to stay silent but he just couldn’t hold it in any more.

“I recently started getting nightmares and kept them to myself until one night I just decided to turn my pain to song. Hence this song now. I am no longer able to be a silent bystander due to the threats received by myself and my family despite keeping the peace.”

Lwandle went on to say that he did not wish his mother to become a statistic of gender-based violence.

Briefly News had previously reported that Sophie Ndaba trended on social media over the weekend after her last-born son, Lwandle Ndaba, dropped a diss track aimed at his estranged stepfather, Max Lichaba.

Lwandle, who goes by the stage name, released the song My Step Dad A Devil and Mzansi made sure it went viral. The 22-year-old tore into Lichaba in all of the verses, exposing him for allegedly using his mother for her fame and money.

He even said that Lichaba was the reason his mother fell into a depression.

"You got it all and you left us with nothing.”

The allegations delved deeper and spoke of the physical abuse Ndaba allegedly suffered at his hands.

"A devil in disguise is what you really are, I thank God you not my father, I fear for your children.”

