Thuli Phongolo has embraced a vibrant new look, showcasing her colourful orange hair in a viral video

Fans on social media praised her bold and daring appearance, with many expressing admiration for the actress's youthful and stunning transformation

Thuli Phongolo's new hairstyle has become a trending topic, capturing the attention and approval of Mzansi's fashion enthusiasts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thuli Phongolo is definitely living in her "IT" girl era, and Mzansi loves it for her. The stunner recently showed off her colourful new hairstyle that got fans buzzing.

Thuli Phongolo wowed her fans with a new hairstyle. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo rocks orange hair in viral video

It's summer season and fashion lovers are taking risks with their clothes, accessories and hairstyles. Many people, including celebrities, are playing around with different colours and textures.

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo recently ditched her normal black hair for a more vibrant and colourful look. The one-half of the new duo 2Faced showed off her stunning new hair in a video shared by the popular gossip page MDN News on X (Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION:

Take a look at the video below

Thuli Phongolo impresses fans with her new hair

Social media users loved The Wife star's daring look. Many said she looked younger and different and should always rock bold colours.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"She’s looking fire in orange "

@Stitch__zn wrote:

"This is one of them pretty girls you can just tell, she doesn't feel pretty enough."

@TshepoTC11 added:

"This girl is probably paying you guys at MDN NEWS good money. And she’s boring ."

@Aria4991 said:

"She is really gorgeous "

@abmazwi noted:

"Rain ya last Tuesday will destroy all of this."

@Manzini_Ricky added:

"Maphorisa is coming for the last weave/wig."

Clip of Thuli Phongolo's alleged BBL divides Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo is trending for her dance moves on social media. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that her body has changed, fuelling the rumours that the former Generations: The Legacy star went under the knife and got some work done.

Without a doubt, Thuli P is one of the hottest trending topics in Mzansi after a video of her showing off her saucy BBL circulates on social media. Although many focused on how gorgeous she looks without makeup, others commented on her newly 'bought' booty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News