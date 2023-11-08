Lerato Kganyago recently wowed social media with her stunning appearance at the Top Women Awards

The seasoned radio and television personality looked stylish in an elegant short dress paired with black peep-toe heels and a matching black bag

Fans on social media praised her stylish appearance, commenting on her youthful looks and confident presence

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerato Kganyago recently turned heads when she stepped out rocking a stunning mini-dress. The star shared beautiful photos of her look on social media.

Lerato Kganyago shared stunning pictures of her look. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago serves legs in saucy post

Lerato Kganyago is one of the most talented and hardworking stars in Mzansi. The star is also popular for always rocking stunning designer pieces that turn heads on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the seasoned radio and television personality shared pictures of the dress she rocked to the Top Women Awards.

Lerato showed off her gorgeous hourglass figure and lovely legs in a sparkling mini dress designed by the celebrity designer Gert Johan-Coetzee. The star completed her elegant look with black peep-toe heels and a matching black bag. She captioned the post:

“Do the earth a favor, don’t hide your magic”

Lerato Kganyago's look gets fans talking

Social media users loved Lerato's stylish look. Many said the talented presenter ate and left no crumbs.

@i.am.nosi said:

"I swear you have a second slide video for all future posts MotherYhoo ha.a"

@officialmpho_s added:

"Looking hot as always mother ...It can only be the last slide accompanied with energy "

@prudeemaloma noted:

"I swear you wake up every morning and look yourself in the mirror and say "ke tlo le nyesa one by one" "

@missmills wrote:

"Bathong you look gorgeous & then Makoti oshapa di tembling"

@omontle_thato added:

"Mother u are getting younger and younger please plug us."

Enhle Mbali flaunts perfect hourglass figure in stunning leather dress

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali recently shared stunning pictures from her trip to Lagos, Nigeria. The talented actress and fashion designer was in the West African country for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023.

South African actress Enhle Mbali showed off at the AMAA 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. The star, who is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Mzansi, stepped out looking elegant in a stunning dress from her fashion line Essie Apparel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News