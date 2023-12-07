Kabza De Small may be one of the biggest entertainers in the country, but he's also one of the shyest too

A video of the DJ giving a speech alongside DJ Maphorisa at the Piano Hub & New Money Gang Thanksgiving dinner had Mzansi in stitches

Fans gushed at Kabza's shy side and congratulated the men on their success

Mzansi was amazed at Kabza De Small's timidness during his speech at the Piano Hub & New Money Gang Thanksgiving Dinner. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small has not only had an amazing 2023, but his career has blossomed in unimaginable ways, and he thought to show appreciation to his supporters.

The DJ hosted the Piano Hub & New Money Gang Thanksgiving dinner, where he tried to give a speech, exposed his shy side, and had fans in stitches.

Kabza De Small reveals timidness during speech

Who ever thought that we'd see Kabza De Small having stage fright? On a normal day, the beloved disc jockey is the centre of attention behind the decks and commands any crowd before him. This time, he was caught off guard when he was expected to give a speech.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Zkhiphani, Kabza and DJ Maphorisa hosted the Piano Hub & New Money Gang Thanksgiving dinner. The often outspoken Amapiano DJ, having recently blasted women's makeup, had to fight his timidness during a speech:

This comes after the Umshove hitmaker's record label, Piano Hub, was slapped with a million rand lawsuit for breach of contract.

Mzansi shows love to Kabza De Small

We learn new things every day, and netizens were surprised to find out about Kabza's shy side, where some also commented on his appearance:

Mr_HUMA could relate:

"Kabza is just like me, all I wanna do is work, work, and work - no talking!!!"

I_am_Bucie pointed out:

"He actually looks sober for once."

Cmbulele_Mag complimented the men:

"They look good man, CLEAN."

amogelangmolai said:

"Kabza’s fit is hard bro, yoh!"

TheReal_Scoobz praised Kabza's outfit:

"His outfit is fire!"

Kabza De Small shares words of wisdom

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Kabza De Small sharing hilarious words of wisdom with his friends.

Meanwhile, netizens looked past Kabza's funny video and focused on the DJ's alleged alcohol abuse while critiquing his appearance:

LethuMatyesini suggested:

"He should lay off the drinking a bit."

Miss_roshen said::

"That phuza face is stressing me!"

