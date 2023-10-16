Love him or hate him, Kabza De Small will always be a national treasure

The Amapiano hitmaker is loved for his hilarious videos and a new one just surfaced where he gave some words of wisdom

While other fans agreed with his sentiments, others brought up Kabza's drinking

Kabza De Small shared a hilarious inspirational message but was shaded on social media for his alleged drinking issues. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has been hogging publications for some time now and continues to be one of the main topics of discussion. The Khusela hitmaker shared his word of the day, encouraging viewers to always have some money.

Fans shared in the humour while others weren't as amused and called Kabza out for his drinking.

Kabza De Small shares words of wisdom

In a Twitter (X) post by MDN News, the user shared a clip of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa where Kabza hilariously advised fans and viewers:

"Word of the day: you must make sure you have money in your account."

Fans weigh in on Kabza's video

Online users had opposing thoughts on Kabza De Small's video and message, as some weren't amused at the joke and poked at the DJ's drinking habits:

mpho_khumalo1 said:

"I thought MacG loved his alcohol. Mara Kabza yena, takes the cup!"

tsholux responded:

"Kabza nkate Phuzaface mare his busy out here wanting to throw shade Le batona!"

LethuMatyesini suggested:

"He should lay-off the drinking a bit."

Miss_roshen commented:

"That phuza face is stressing me!"

Other netizens, on the other hand, weren't as critical and agreed with Kabza's message:

RichBlackWidow said:

"Yeah wena #kabza A MAN must make sure he has Chelete in his Account!"

Lethabo4991 asked:

"Is he talking about me?"

kabelo220538983 agreed:

"Fact!"

