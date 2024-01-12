Junior Khoza opened up about why he ended his relationship with Faith Nketsi

The fitness enthusiast shared that Faith's twerking got in the way of their romance

Mzansi weighed in on Junior's claims, where some claimed the relationship never happened to begin with

Junior Khoza told netizens what led him to end his relationship with Faith Nketsi. Images: juniorkhoza, faith.nketsi

Junior Khoza revealed why his relationship with Faith Nketsi hit a dead end. Khoza says Faith's decision to start twerking rubbed him the wrong way and forced him to rethink their relationship. Not only do some netizens not buy Junior's claims, but some even accuse him of playing for a different team.

Junior Khoza open up about relationship with Faith Nketsi

Netizens recently asked Junior Khoza about his relationship with Faith Nketsi. The motivational speaker hosted an Instagram live where his followers asked him several questions, including why his romance with Faith didn't last.

The fitpreneur claims that he ended the relationship at the time when Faith and the Pro Twerkers started booming, back when she was known as Queen Twerk and the leader of the dance group.

In a video shared by MDN News, Junior said he didn't want to be with anyone who wanted to start twerking:

"You guys are still there? I just couldn't be anyone that wanted to start twerking."

Mzansi weighs in on Junior Khoza's claims

Netizens aren't convinced by Junior Khoza's claims, saying the former Mrs Njilo was already established as Queen Twerk when he found her:

Magleesta asked:

"How do you pursue Queen Twerk then say this? Don't believe him."

iamhumanZA said:

"But that’s probably what attracted him."

naynay123_g wrote:

"Sounds bitter."

Nic0Milan asked:

"What does he mean?? Because she came in the game twerking, so he knew when he got her."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Junior Khoza couldn't have dated Faith because he's not attracted to women - you guys know a lot about each other!

blacktopsa asked:

"Was he ever straight, or he used women as a cover?"

LongLiveLeech claimed:

`'That’s rich coming from someone who was hooking up with Somizi around the same time. Very, very rich."

unathidd hinted:

"Now, if we ask him how he REALLY makes his money."

angelponearth wrote:

"Junior Khoza the exotic dancer??"

Faith Nketsi lives it up for the festive season

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Faith Nketsi taking her daughter, Sky Njilo, on an exciting Christmas shopping spree.

The mother of one recently poured into her own cup and splurged on a luxury bag worth over R500K and had netizens green with envy:

NgoveniSbu was salty:

"I assure you these people do all these things and spend all this money just to impress us, and we don’t care.

