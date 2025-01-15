South Africans had a lot to say about a mourning lady’s late husband after revealing their massive age gap

Thatohatsi Ntsieng hopped on a viral TikTok trend that would eventually out her relationship status publicly

Social media users interacted with the lady in a thread of almost 2K comments

Massive age gaps between couples have always been controversial, and women are the ones who mostly catch smoke over it.

Mzansi was amazed by a couple's massive age gap. Image: @thatohatsintsieng

Source: TikTok

A South African lady who married and had children with an older man received mixed reactions when she shared their age gap.

30-year-old lady mourns 59-year-old husband on TikTok

Thatohatsi Ntsieng remembered the love of her life in a now-viral TikTok post after hopping on a popular trend. She married and had two children with a man who had been 59 this year.

Ntsieng shared life with her husband when they still had a one-year-old, enjoying the good old days in their car. In the following slide, the lady is posing with their two children without the love of her life.

This showed her audience that her man had passed on. Many sympathised with the widow, but some congratulated her on accomplishing her mission of being with an older man to chow his money peacefully after his death.

Watch the post below:

A Mzansi lady mourned her late husband on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to lady’s with massive age gap with late husband

Social media users had mixed reactions to the story and commented:

@Pumi_M sent her deepest condolences:

“Oh, Mr Mokarile. I did the party for your firstborn son; he was such a hands-on father. Strength to you and your family, mamas.”

@NthaBeibi was amazed by the negativity in the comments section:

“But, guys, how do you manage to write negative comments? I guess God made me different. I am sorry, mommy. Strength to you and the boys.”

@Mpho Sehanka wrote:

“We watch; we don't judge askies, babe. No child deserves to be an orphan at such a young age. May God comfort you.”

@Mapule Motheo wrote:

“Mission accomplished.”

@IRIS commented:

“We barely live till 60 these days. I’m sorry, love. Lesson learned, okay?”

Source: Briefly News