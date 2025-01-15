One Mzansi hun posted a sweet moment of herself and her man cooking together in the kitchen

The now-viral clip, unfortunately, ruffled some feathers and shon the light on internet trolls lurking on TikTok

She dealt with one audacious woman who disapproved of her husband after they posted a lovey-dovey moment

One Mzansi lady could not tolerate disrespect and did not let an ounce of it slide after a troll made a comment on her relationship.

A Mzansi lady defended her relationship after trending on TikTok. Image: @40andsexy

Source: TikTok

The hun publicly dealt with the woman as she also publicly tried to humiliate her on a social platform.

Lady claps back at troll for criticising husband’s taste

A popular TikTokker and mom shared a wholesome couple's video on TikTok cooking with her man. The pair enjoyed good quality in their kitchen while pregnant mouthwatering cuisines.

The mom in her 40s documents her lovely life on TikTok. She rocks weaves and her bald head and often posts cute relationship content for friends and family.

One lady was not a fan of the couple’s love story:

“Handsome men always go for these types of women, and they are going to last, get married and have kids.”

The backhanded compliment did not impress the woman, who wondered what her words truly meant.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady defending wholesome relationship

A lady attended an internet troll who left a backhanded compliment in her comments section.

Source: TikTok

Social media users participated in the chat via a thread of comments:

@Nthati Meso was stunned:

“What an odd thing to say.”

@lulu_mot said:

“Thank you for not just addressing this. You did with so much grace.”

@@meshack_soka commented

“People are rude.”

@Patrick Asante shared a lovely message:

“I am Patrick from Ghana. I followed you because of how beautiful and respectful you replied to that comment. Indeed, you are a woman every man will want to have and die for; much love from Ghana.”

