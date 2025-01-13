A hun dealt with an online troll publicly after they undermined her IQ based on a video of her physical appearance

Zizipho showed off her academic excellence to shut up the hater and received major praise on TikTok

Experts suggested that social media users follow in Rachel Riley’s footsteps and use her method to deal with online bullies

Trolls are people who say the meanest things on social media and hide behind their computer screens.

Although people often preach that social media is not real, it does, however, have real consequences.

Lady claps back at online bullying undermining her IQ

A South African lady, Zizipho, showed off her appearance on TikTok and rated herself a 10 out of 10 with saucy footage of her curvy body and pretty face:

“Hating on me is valid. Not only do I have a pretty face, but a fat a** as well.”

Her clip generated over 100K and made a good impression on her followers and the rest of the viewers.

One lady named Lesedi was not impressed with Zizipho’s bragging and tried to humble her by commenting:

“What about your IQ?”

The comment did not land well, as she was exposed and dealt with publicly. Zizipho showed evidence of her academic excellence, from her multiple matric merits to her admission to studying Accounting Science at Wits University.

Watch the video below:

Best way to deal with online trolls like a pro

Normally, online bullies are insecure people who hide behind their computer screens and project their insecurities onto others. An article by The Guardian advises online bullying victims to starve the trolls.

Not entertaining the bullies deprives them of the satisfaction of feeding off your reaction, which would fuel them to carry on. A television presenter, Rachel Riley, made use of the block button and has blocked over 1000 people on social media for peace of mind.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s dealing with online bully

Social media was happy with how the troll was handled:

@Sindiswa. felt proud of Zizipho for standing up for herself:

“Literally the best comeback ever! The sisterhood is proud.”

@Karabo Tshiamo Mosel pointed out:

“Lesedi is fighting demons we don't know about.”

@ICON💫 highlighted:

“People can't stand pretty girls.”

@uManenekazi cackled:

“She was silenced!”

@_2222_Keys had a message for the trolls:

“It's very important to keep scrolling and never say anything if jealousy creeps in somewhere because, wow.”

