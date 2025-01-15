A pleased father took to Facebook to share with app users that his son, Asavela, applied to top universities in the United Kingdom

Fortunately, Asavela was accepted at all five tertiary institutions and will further his degree at his first choice

Hundreds of social media users applauded the young man's efforts and wished him well for the years to come

A proud father shared that his son was accepted at five top UK universities. Images: Nhlanhla Khambule

Since the release of the matric results yesterday, many proud parents have taken to social media to celebrate their children's academic achievements.

One father shared his delight as his son achieved outstanding marks and applied to prestigious universities across the pond, marking an exciting step toward a bright future.

Exceptionally proud dad moments

Facebook user Nhlanhla Khambule headed to the Meta app to share his son's success with online users.

In a post, he said that ever since his pride and joy, Asavela, made the KwaZulu-Natal cricket team in Grade 6, he wanted to play the sport in the United Kingdom after he finished his studies. The father and son agreed that his dream must be balanced with academics.

Nhlanhla told the internet:

"He applied to five top UK universities and was accepted at all of them. His results have surpassed the stringent academic requirements of the world's best sports university based in the UK (his first choice), where he will pursue a BSc in finance while playing cricket at the highest level. It can only be God's grace."

Take a look at the Facebook post here.

Asavela made his father proud with his dedication to his academics and love for cricket. Images: Nhlanhla Khambule

Top UK universities in 2025

While Nhlanhla didn't mention the universities that accepted his son, according to Times Higher Education, these are the current top universities in the UK:

University of Oxford University of Cambridge Imperial College London UCL University of Edinburgh King's College London London School of Economics and Political Science University of Manchester University of Bristol University of Glasgow

Matriculant impresses South Africans

The viral Facebook post made a positive impression on many local social media users, who gathered in the comment section to wish the boy well and marvel at his success.

PastorThami Dlalisa wrote in the comments:

"It is so nice to see our children grow and their achievements recognised by top universities like this. Keep rising, Asavela. You are a shining star."

A delighted Goodman Nkululeko Ngubane wrote:

"Congratulations, Asavela. May God's favour go before you in everything you do!"

Ntokozo Magwaza, who was impressed, shared:

"Remarkable achievement. Well done, Asavela. Job well done, parents."

Hloni Mbhiyo told the online community:

"I love it when kids have direction."

Omphile Ramela added in the comment section:

"Congratulations to Asavela, Mr Khambule. The ideal candidate to be a student-athlete. May he complete his degree and become a Protea in the process!"

A positive Sanelisiwe Soni wrote:

"Asavela will shine in academics and cricket. He just got better and better."

