A matriculant who obtained a bachelor's pass shared how much he got for each subject he wrote

Reuben noted that he was an athlete and didn't place much of his attention on his schoolwork

Many South Africans applauded the young man's honesty and stated that his results were realistic

A matriculant shared how much he got for his subjects. Images: @reuben_leroux

While many matriculants publicly celebrate their distinctions, it's important not to overlook the achievements of those who passed and persevered through the challenges.

One such student opened up about his matric results with heartfelt honesty, not minding to share his average marks.

Matriculant shares his results

TikTok content creator Reuben le Roux took to his account to share with app users how much he achieved for the subjects he wrote.

As a disclaimer, Reuben stated before revealing his marks:

"It's important to note that I was an athlete. I wasn't exactly focused. I think I didn't study for finals at all."

The learner shared that he received honourary colours for hockey, ice hockey, and cheerleading.

"I was by no means a hardworking student."

Reuben le Roux in his ice hockey gear. Image: @reubenleroux

Reuben, proud of his marks, read the percentages for each subject:

Afrikaans Home Language: 63%

English First Additional Language: 64%

Maths literacy: 65%

Life orientation: 57%

Business studies: 45%

CAT: 45%

Consumer studies: 63%

Reuben also read a positive testimonial from his school, proving he was an outstanding student.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is a bachelor's pass?

A bachelor's pass is the highest possible score a pupil can achieve in matric examinations, allowing them to be provisionally accepted into a university programme.

According to The South Africans College of Applied Psychology, students must achieve the following:

40% in a home language 50% in high-credit subjects 30% in two other subjects

Mzansi appreciates honest matriculant

With over half a million views and counting, thousands of South African social media users headed to the video's comment section to applaud Reuben for sharing his marks with the public.

After watching the clip, @raeesasarlie commented:

"Yes, let’s normalise not being overachievers. Congratulations on your achievements."

@nyosiyakwa laughed and said:

"These marks are realistic."

@nvrhad told the online community:

"Honestly, keep me on this side of TikTok. The way he's proud of himself is beautiful. Well done, man."

@deebriandrea shared with Reuben:

"Your positive energy is contagious. All the best with your future endeavours."

A proud @bby.arona stated:

"I love that you have other stuff going for you! Here’s hoping you get scouted for the NHL."

@ms.candice.mkeys, who enjoyed the video, wrote in the comment section:

"'I’m happy with that' is my mood for the whole of 2025. Congratulations, stranger, you made the most of your matric year."

