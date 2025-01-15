A heartwarming video showing Royal Schools Sky City's principal dancing in celebration of his school's outstanding matric results has taken over social media as people cheered him on

Professor Jannie Rossouw, a respected former Wits Business School lecturer turned principal, has made waves with his leadership, transforming the school into an academic powerhouse

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise, with many former students sharing fond memories of his impact on their educational journey during his time at Wits

One school posted a video of their principal busting some groovy moves as they celebrated a 100% matric pass rate. Images: @royalschoolskycity and @professor-jannie-rossouw

Source: UGC

Parents and teachers formed an excited circle around Royal Schools Sky City's principal as he celebrated their matric class achieving a 100% pass rate. The school's TikTok page, @royalschoolskycity, shared the joyful moment on its platform.

Watch the video below.

Making education exciting

Professor Jannie Rossouw, well-known for his extensive academic career at Wits Business School, brought his wealth of experience to Royal Schools Sky City. The private school, established in 2018, has flourished under his leadership, offering affordable education from Grade RRR to 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The school's perfect pass rate stands out even in a year of national success. South Africa achieved an impressive 87.3% overall matric pass rate in 2024, up from 82.9% in 2023.

A principal danced to celebrate the 100% pass rate of his matric students. Images: @royalschoolskycity

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates with the principal

@zanelezazamchunu gushed:

"My former lecturer at Wits❤️"

@SinaRathobotha praised:

"That's Mr Rossouw. That man, he's awesome. An amazing human being. He was my lecturer for 4 years at Wits Education 🥰🥰🥰"

@PulengMaetlaBlose celebrated:

"Congratulations to learners and teachers 🥳🥳🥳Thank you much, Mr Rossouw 🥳🥳🥳"

@awadiamond1 wrote:

"Congratulations principal and teachers❤️❤️❤️"

@Zanzan added:

"Well done Mr Rossouw you and your team have taken SkyCity to the other level. Wow wow and wow!"

@ckkc2 noted:

"That is a beautiful thing to read of, congratulations to the principal, the teachers and the learners very good teamwork."

@RGC shared:

"Thanx Sir, Teachers, and learners. Well done, proud of you❤️❤️❤️"

More matric celebration stories

Briefly News recently reported on a determined young man's persistence paid off when he finally passed matric after four attempts, sharing his emotional journey and inspiring thousands of South Africans.

recently reported on a determined young man's persistence paid off when he finally passed matric after four attempts, sharing his emotional journey and inspiring thousands of South Africans. Former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi couldn't contain his pride as his daughter Thabisa-Morena achieved multiple distinctions in her matric year, showing that excellence runs in the family.

star Thabiso Mokhethi couldn't contain his pride as his daughter Thabisa-Morena achieved multiple distinctions in her matric year, showing that excellence runs in the family. A top achiever's "good problem" went viral when he shared his dilemma of choosing between studying Medicine at Stellenbosch University or Actuarial Science at UJ, highlighting the opportunities available to high performers.

Source: Briefly News