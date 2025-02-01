Global site navigation

Top Gauteng Matriculant With 7 Distinctions Shares Career Plans After Award From Ekurhuleni Mayor
by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Ald Nkosindiphile Xhakaza had a special treat for the top matriculants in the Gauteng area 
  • The student received his flowers at the Godfrey Pitje Academic Excellence Awards after achieving impressive matric results 
  • 18-year-old Msawenkosi Buthelezi from Kwa-Thema was celebrated for being one of the high-achieving matriculants in 2024 

The City of Ekurhuleni celebrated one of the matriculants who represented the area nationally. Msawenkosi Buthelezi studied hard to become one of the top matriculants in the country.

The top Gauteng matriculant revealed his career plan and the mayor of Ekurhuleni honoured him. Image: @zimele.secondary
Source: TikTok

The executive mayor of  Ekurhuleni noted the hard-working matriculant's impressive results, at The Dumi Masilela Theatre in Germiston. Msawenkosi Buthelezi shared his plans for his career after acing his matric. 

Top learner in Gauteng honoured by mayor

According to African Reporter, the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni hosted the Godfrey Pitje Academic Excellence Awards to acknowledge matriculants and educators who performed well in the 2024 matric exams. Msawenkosi Buthelezi from Kwa-Thema's Zimele Secondary School achieved seven distinctions and was rated as the top learner in Gauteng and the second nationwide. The mayor revered the matriculant who was the biggest award winner of the day for his “ serious resilience, commitment and dedication," as he comes from a family of 11.

Zimele Secondary School shared a video of their jovial celebration of the student's achievement. Many applauded the matriculant for his impressive work at school.

Top Gauteng matriculant celebrated at Zimele Secondary School
Zimele Secondary School expressed pride in their pupil who became the top Gauteng matriculant. Image: @zimele.secondary
Source: TikTok

Gauteng top matriculant shares dream career

Msawenkosi Buthelezi revealed that his goal is a job as a neurosurgeon and neuroscientist. He shared that he wants to play a part in making a better future through his interest in scientific investigation and coming up with new ideas. 

