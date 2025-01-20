Zimele Secondary honoured Sbusiso Buthelezi, one of the 2024 top matric achievers in South Africa.

The brilliant learner overcame tough challenges, including power outages, to excel in his final exams.

Thousands of South Africans are gushing about the celebration shown in a video posted on social media

Zimele Secondary celebrated their top matriculant Sbusiso Buthelezi. Image: @zimele.secondary

Source: TikTok

Zimele Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal was abuzz with pride as they celebrated one of their brightest stars, Sbusiso Buthelezi.

High school filled with joy

They burst into song and dance to mark the 2024 matriculant's incredible accomplishment.

A video on the TikTok account @zimele.secondary captured the heartwarming moment of sheer joy at the high school.

From Umkhanyakude District, Sbusiso’s journey wasn’t easy. He juggled frequent power outages and limited resources while studying for his matric exams.

Sbusiso Buthelezi flexed his matric certificates during a parade. Image: @zinhle.dlamini7

Source: TikTok

Matric learner overcomes all odds

Despite the setbacks, he earned distinctions across multiple subjects, proving that hard work truly pays off.

His older brother took to social media to share more about his resilience and plans to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users congratulate Sbusiso

The video sparked a wave of admiration across Mzansi. Netizens praised Sbusiso for his determination, with many wishing him success in his studies

See some comments below:

@Ntokozo_dlamini stated:

"Zimele Secondary we thank you for the good job. 🙌🙏❤️"

@Bonginkosi Mtshali said:

"The goat, Shenge usmele siyiKZN."

@LucyMkhabela typed:

"Congrats boy! May God protect you from the evil ones."

@sisana mentioned:

"You look like someone who will become rich with the boy's walk, congratulations. 👏🙏❤️"

@MyT posted:

"KZN and Gauteng Zulus are flying high."

@celaniiiie wrote:

"Your parents are proud of you, boy. Well done! 🙏"

@ThulisileMchunu commented:

"Congratulations boy, may God protect you in everything. 🙏🙏🙏"

@@simangele.mbokazi2 added:

"I'm crying with joy. 😭❤️"

