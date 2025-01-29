A new Wits student showed his emotional arrival at the prestigious university in Johannesburg on social media

The young man proudly described the moment as “living in an answered prayer” after years of hard work

South Africans are stoked by his accomplishment, flooding his comments section with words of support

A student was overwhelmed by his arrival at the University of the Witwatersrand. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @buddyyadi/TikTok

Being accepted at the University of the Witwatersrand is a huge deal. For one student, arriving at the campus felt like stepping into a dream come true.

Student proud to be at Wits

His video posted on the TikTok account @buddyyadi showed him gazing around the premises, clearly starstruck by the grand setting.

The gent is clearly a bright student whose journey at one of South Africa’s top universities has officially begun.

People at the East campus Great Hall at the Witwatersrand University. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg

2025 Intake of students at Wits

During its annual Welcome Day, Wits welcomed many first-year students. The university got an overwhelming 85,000 undergraduate applications for 2025 but was only able to enrol about 6,000 new students.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many Witsies in the comments welcomed him to the fold. Other viewers wished him well in his tertiary studies.

Seee some reactions below:

@kingdeproud said:

"Welcome to Wits. How to survive? Never settle for anything less than greatness."

@apostlemoloi stated:

"It's such a massive milestone."

@Likona_m commented:

"Congratulations stranger! 🥳🥳 Make yourself proud."

@s.cookie0 wrote:

Wits for life. Welcome to the institution of greatness. 💓"

@Sinelilendlovu typed:

"I’m so proud of you son. 🥺🙌 Keep on shining! 🙌😊😍🥹"

@khanyi03 posted:

"Wow, congratulations! You've earned your place among the best. Wishing you an amazing academic journey. 💐♥️🙏So proud of you stranger. ❤️🥰😊"

@preciqyjnrn mentioned:

"Congratulations and never forget why you are there. Stay focused and blessed. 🙏 Keep making your family proud."

@yvonne660 added:

"Oh, faithful God. 😍"

Mzansi's youth share their university stories

A young man got an emotional send-off from his family as he headed off to university, and the video touched netizens.

Briefly News covered a woman who finally got into university after she repeated matric three times.

covered a woman who finally got into university after she repeated matric three times. A family vented about the emotional turmoil they went through after the University of Johannesburg rejected a matriculant.

