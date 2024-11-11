“Passed With Distinctions”: Girl Gets Into University After Failing Matric 3 Times
- A local girl shared on TikTok that she had failed her matric exams thrice before applying to university
- Fortunately, on her fourth attempt, she passed matric with distinctions and was accepted at a Johannesburg-based tertiary institution
- Many social media users in the comment section showed the young woman their support
When people face setbacks or failures, they often hide their struggles, fearing judgment or misunderstanding from others.
However, a young woman recently shared her story, revealing that she experienced numerous failures before finally achieving her goal of being accepted into university.
Giving up was never an option
TikTok user Pauline Sebela took to her TikTok account (@pauline_sebela) to share what she went through in life regarding her education.
She told app users that in 2020, she failed her matric and decided to rewrite her exams in 2021 and 2022. However, she failed those tests, too. Not one to give up, Pauline wrote her exams again in 2023.
The student proudly told people:
"Passed matric with distinctions."
More success came her way as she was accepted into Wits University in Johannesburg the following year.
Take a look at the proud student's picture below:
Social media users share their support
Thousands of members of the online community commented on the viral post to show Pauline their support after she shared her determination to not give up after failing so many times.
Internet stranger @rati_.matsipe said to the student:
"Don’t be discouraged by what others are saying, baby. You got this. The sisterhood is proud of you."
@princess_diana082, who could relate to Pauline, commented:
"Yes, babe. Me too! Delayed is not denied."
@1uvphumiii wrote to the girl:
"You must rub your degree in the haters’ faces after completing it in record time, baby!"
A positive @malibongwesithol47 added in the post's comment section:
"You will go far. Falling is for everyone, but rising back up is for the few."
@iam_tshego.s told the app users:
"Giving up will never be an option because we all know we have the ability to make it, regardless of the outcome."
After seeing Pauline's post, @misses_khanyile wrote:
"Wishing you a blissful journey."
Woman achieves bachelor pass after rewriting matric exams
In another success story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who celebrated passing matric with a bachelor pass in 2020 after failing her first attempt in 2019.
The woman's post moved many people who congratulated her after hearing she nearly gave up.
