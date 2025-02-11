“This Is Really Scary”: People Share Things They Saw That No One Believed, SA Left Speechless
- Netizens took to a thread online discussing all the things they saw that many people in their lives didn't believe
- Some stories range from people seeing their deceased grandparents, while others talk about aliens and the paranormal
- Mzansi was left stunned by the tales and some even shared their own peculiar experiences that most were sceptical about
A thread of fascinating and paranormal stories has shocked South Africans. People across TikTok and X shared tales that many in their lives doubt. The stories range from one individual seeing her deceased grandma to one mom and her son seeing a fairy.
Otherworldly experiences
X user @BabyPana23 posted the thread that included numerous screenshots from a TikTok thread encouraging users to share their stories. One user stated he saw a shapeshifter and another stated they dreamt of their baby while pregnant for a week, only for the same baby to be born.
Read the interesting tales below:
Experiences of the paranormal kind
The strange stories just keep coming. One woman stated that she remembered everything she had experienced in her life from the moment she was just a few months old. In a creepier story, one netizen stated they saw their own shadow laughing at them, while another saw the spirit of their deceased sister ascend when she died.
South Africans pitched in with their own odd experiences with many more sitting in disbelief at the stories told. Read the comments below:
@CphumaK said:
"Somewhere in the early 2000's, I had to use the toilet at around 8-9pm, it was outside by then... I saw three people wearing white robes performing a ritual under a mango tree. I ran back to the house to alert my mom but even today, still she doesn't believe me."
@FowobiofLagos mentioned:
"I saw my dad pass away before he passed away."
@biglugha commented:
"Knowing things about people without them telling me."
@MeritTequila stated:
"These comments are wild."
@Babyboiyoms noted:
"This thread gave me goose bumps."
@DaPhoenix14 asked:
"Am I normal for not finding any of the comments weird or even scary?🤔"
@BafanaSurprise said:
"This world is full of wonders and superstitions."
