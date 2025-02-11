Global site navigation

"No Ways": SA Man Shares Top Paid Software Development Internships, Mzansi Reacts
"No Ways": SA Man Shares Top Paid Software Development Internships, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A gent shared knowledgeable information on social media which left South Africans impressed
  • The young man gave insight into all the top software development internship companies and the video gained massive traction
  • People in Mzansi loved the guy's plug as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

One gentleman is making a difference in South Africa by sharing valuable opportunities for aspiring software developers.

A man shared the best-paid software development internship companies.
A man unveiled the top-paid software development internship companies in South Africa. Image: @siyanda.zama
Source: TikTok

Man plugs SA with top-paid software development internships

Taking to social media under the handle @siyanda.zama, the young man plugged Mzansi with the best-paid software development internships in South Africa.

@siyanda.zama went on to name the three companies, with the first being Tas Tech Innovations, a growing tech company based in Pretoria. He mentioned that if you’re looking to experience real-world projects and create cloud-based applications, this is a great opportunity.

The young man shared the following on how to go about the application process by saying:

"You must be studying or recently graduated with a degree in information technology and computer science. You have experience in Java, C++Java script HTML and CSS and must be passionate about coding and solving real-world problems."

Amazon Development Centre in Cape Town was the next on the list. He expressed how the company is looking for a software developer intern who will be responsible for working on the distributing system, cloud computing and large-scale applications.

@siyanda.zama said as interns working with Amazon they would get exposed to the AWS UH framework. With the application process, one needs to be conducting their masters, or bachelor's in computer science, prior experience in coding, have solid experience of data structures and algorithms and bonus points if you know Java or C++Java script.

According to the man, payments may be around R15K to R20K per month. Last but not least Lexus Nexus is a multinational company with officers based in Johannesburg. They specialise in legal tech AI and big data solutions.

The intern would work with a team of developers as a data scientist, and the application process is the same as the previously mentioned job roles.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the man's plug

The TikTok video sparked excitement among job seekers looking to break into the tech industry as they took to the comments section to inquire about more information while some expressed their appreciation.

Lehlohonolo Xaba said:

"No ways R15000 as a started for a developer in Cape Town even."

Wa.ronaaa wrote:

"Is it limited to Computer Science or you can apply with your Bsc in Information Technology majoring in Software Engineering?"

Fumani Baloyi commented:

"2nd year student in Software Development..internships in Pta?"

User expressed:

"Me with a diploma seeing degree/masters/PhD as a requirement."
