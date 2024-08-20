Rachel Kolisi reflected on adopting her husband Siya Kolisi's younger siblings, Liphelo and Liyema, a decade ago when she was just 24-years-old

Rachel shared gratitude for the past decade and celebrated the milestone while reminiscing with throwback pictures

Social media users praised Rachel for her loving heart and the dedication she has shown in raising her family

Rachel Kolisi has reflected on the decision to adopt her husband's siblings, Liphelo and Liyema, a decade ago. She shared that she was just 24 years old when she and Siya agreed to take his brother and sister in.

Rachel Kolisi has opened up about adopting Liphelo and Liyema. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi reflects on adopting Siya's younger siblings

Rachel Kolisi was faced with the big task of taking in her husband Siya Kolisi's younger brother and sister following his mother's passing. The couple had just started out their new family with a three-month-old when they adopted Liphelo and Liyema.

Rachel looked back at the moment ten years later, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. Sharing cute throwback pictures, Rachel said the past decade has been the best for her and her family. She wrote:

"While celebrating Liphelo’s birthday last week, and having all 4 kids home for the weekend, we reflected on the fact that almost to the day, 10 years ago."

Rachel Kolisi praised for her loving heart

Social media users showered Mrs Kolisi with love for being the best. Many agreed that some women might have said no to the idea of adopting family members.

@i_amm_steph said:

"Can't think of any 24 year old that would take on the responsibility to raise her new born baby and two other kids as well. You are a gem, God bless you 👏❤️"

@motshidisim commented:

"You are such a blessing to your family, babe. May they always remember, and may God bestow even more amazing memories upon you 💙"

@zoddzs wrote:

"Ow Rachel ❤️ well done on the marvelous work done in raising all four of them."

@sudesh.singh17 added:

"Blessings to you & Siya for taking care of them as your own 😍"

Rachel Kolisi makes an Instagram return

Briefly News previously reported that the wife of Springboks captain Rachel Kolisi returned to social media yesterday after taking some time off social media.

The social media vocal hun had only been gone a couple of weeks but testified that it made a difference to her overall wellbeing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News