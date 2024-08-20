Priddy Ugly celebrated surpassing 200K monthly listeners on Spotify, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support

The rapper, known for his lyrical prowess, shared that his music has received millions of streams, with listeners appreciating the album's depth over time

Despite facing challenges with his creative team during production, Priddy Ugly told Briefly News that he is thrilled with the album's success

Top South African rapper Priddy Ugly recently celebrated reaching another major milestone in his career and expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the support he has received from fans.

Priddy Ugly celebrated a major milestone in his career. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly reacts to reaching 200k monthly listeners

Priddy Ugly is often referred to as the greatest lyricist of our time, and his recent success is a testament to his greatness. The rapper's music has been making strides on streaming platforms like Spotify, and he is grateful for the support.

The Ntja'ka hitmaker recently headed to his social media pages to celebrate surpassing 200K listeners on Spotify. Priddy, real name Ricardo Moloi, thanked fans for their continued support. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Thank you to all 200K of you for streaming my music every month.”

Priddy Ugly thanked his fans and followers for their support. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly speaks about his music's success

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Priddy Ugly said the response to his music has been overwhelming. The rapper noted that he was grateful for the continued success.

"I am proud of the music's receiving millions of streams across all platforms. It's overwhelming. The love and reception to the album have been amazing. It has been growing every week. I think people sit down and digest the album as they enjoy it more. It's the type of album that you need to listen to over and over again to understand the themes and the stories."

Speaking about the challenges he faced while working on his last album, Priddy Ugly added:

"Some of the challenges I faced working on the album were aligning with some of the creatives I was working with and other producers and needing to align with the team on what songs made the album and what songs to cut from it.

"Those are my biggest challenges; working on the music was seamless and easy. I guess the most challenging thing was getting my team to be on board. But in the end, we all came together, and we were able to roll this album out together, and the reception has been really amazing."

Sho Madjozi makes musical comeback and teases new song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans can't wait to welcome Sho Madjozi back to the music scene after the singer dropped a teaser of her upcoming song.

After an unexpected hiatus, it appears that Sho Madjozi is ready to reclaim her glory and make her return to the music scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News