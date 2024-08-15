A South African tour guide's impromptu performance in a cave has gone viral, captivating the nation with her angelic voice and the cave's stunning acoustics

The video, received widespread praise, with many social media users calling for her talent to be recognised more widely

As the video spreads, South Africans are rallying behind the tour guide, eager to see her gain the recognition she deserves

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African tour guide’s powerful and angelic voice has gone viral after a video of her singing in a cave went viral. Images: @thesharonicles.

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town tour guide has captured the hearts of many with her powerful and angelic voice, sending goosebumps across the nation.

A video posted on social media by user @thesharonicles has gone viral. It showcases the tour guide’s impromptu performance at the Cango Cave in the Western Cape, leaving listeners in awe.

Amazing impromptu performance

The overwhelming response to this video has sparked a wave of support, with many hoping that this tour guide's incredible voice will soon be recognised far beyond the cave's confines:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As the video continues to spread, South Africans everywhere rally behind this newfound talent, eager to see her receive the recognition she truly deserves.

Tourists in awe of the talent

The video, captioned "Orchestra performances used to take place in this cavern, and it's not hard to see (or rather hear) why," highlighted the cave's stunning acoustics, perfectly complemented by the guide's breathtaking vocals.

Sharon Waugh expressed her astonishment in the caption:

"It's hard to tell from this video, but I was awestruck by the sheer volume of this 'hall' which could easily accommodate an orchestra and an audience. There is one here that's three times the size (but not accessible to the public). Thanks so much, Leanne, for singing for us."

Mzansi was also stunned by the lady's performance

The video has resonated with many online, garnering widespread admiration for the tour guide's talent.

Social media users were quick to praise her and flood in comments urging her voice to be recognised on a larger scale.

One user, @Tinky, commented:

"That is beautiful. She needs more recognition. Go, South Africa, do this, please."

Another user, @Mamma D, shared how deeply moved she was, writing:

"Imagine you're just emotionally empty, and you go sit there, and she sings you back in emotional abundance."

@Shamoné Fourie encouraged the tour guide to share her talent on social media, saying:

"Okay, first things first!! You should open a TikTok account, and please sing for us every minute of every day. This is breathtakingly beautiful!! I think this is what the heavens will sound like."

Others, like @Mariëtte Pieterse, who had a personal connection to the cavern, added:

"My daughter's choir sang in there last week (they won a competition in George last week), and it was amazing. This tour guide has an amazing voice, wow."

The sentiment was echoed by many, with comments from @Sharndluip:

"That's no tour guide. That's an angel in uniform."

@Oh Nix! also noted:

"Wow, what an angelic voice. South Africa, do your thing. Let's make her famous."

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small’s Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra

Briefly News reported that Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small recently hosted a star-studded Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra after-party at Konka.

The video of how the star-studded after-party looked was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews.

Many fans and followers complimented Kabza De Small's hard work and dedication.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News