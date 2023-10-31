Makhadzi's new album, Mbofholowo, has marked an incredible milestone

She celebrates her first independent music under her recording company, Makhadzi Entertainment

She gave thanks to her followers, nicknamed the Khadzinators, for their support and showering her with love

Makhadzi's new album 'Mbofholowo' is doing incredibly well, seeing 3 million streams within a month of its release. Images: @makhadzisa

No, but Makhadzi is having one of the best years of her life! From buying a new property and being named Spotify Equal Africa ambassador to releasing music under her new recording company, Makhadzi Entertainment.

On 30 October she celebrated her first independent album, Mbofholowo, hitting 3 million streams within a month of its release.

Makhadzi celebrates Mbofholowo's 3 million streams milestone

The Rea Lwa hitmaker took to her Instagram to celebrate the incredible achievement taking the opportunity to thank her followers, and said:

"I gave you the album, and you showed love and you are still continuing to show love 3M streams in less than a month lets go Khadzinators."

Check out Makhadzi's post below:

Khadzinators show Makhadzi's Mbofholowo album some love

Her followers, affectionately known as Khadzinators, showered her new album, where she features a lot of collaborations, with love. Here are some of the praises she got for her hard work:

@simango_dakalo declared:

"Numbers don't lie."

@rudzani_racheal celebrated:

"Cheers to 'Mbofholowo', here’s to many more STREAMS... Makhadzi Entertainment to the world. UNSTOPPABLE!"

@malvinejaguar praised:

"You are hot the album is hot keep doing what you do Makhadzi."

@noxguni complimented:

"Well done, my friend. super proud of u for this one and it's gonna go higher than you thought."

@daddycxsh said:

"These songs are so amazing, l'm really enjoying."

@itsss_kay_cee encouraged:

"Greatest of all times. Keep on shining The African Queen!"

@just_starboyglen praised:

"Thank you keep it up we love your music your album it's amazing already."

