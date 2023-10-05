The Queen of Limpopo dance music, Makhadzi is feeling grateful for the support she's getting from the Mbofholowo album

She posted a high-energy video produced by Makhadzi Entertainment to highlight her Heritage Month performances

The video received a perfect score from her followers who expressed their love for her art

Makhadzi ended the month of September with a video to celebrate ‘Mbofholowo’ success. Images: @makhadzisa

Haka Matorokisi singer Makhadzi is celebrating the success of Mbofholowo, a unique album released with singles dropped sporadically before her announcement as Spotify's Equal Africa ambassador for September.

Makhadzi celebrates Mbofholowo's success with music video

Makhadzi Entertainment produced a short clip highlighting the events the singer performed at during the Heritage Day long weekend. Makhadzi captioned the video on Instagram, saying:

"All I want is for you to call me and I deliver fire performance from my new songs. Already my people are singing along. This was Heritage Day long weekend, I really enjoyed singing along my new songs with my lovely fans."

Below is the video of Makhadzi's vibrant performance:

Fans celebrate Mbofholowo's success with Makhadzi

Her followers flooded her comment section with adoration and praise for her new album, with one of the tracks Johnny, featuring producer Prince Benza, and the album reaching 1 million streams in two days:

@rudzani_recheal toasted:

"Cheers to 'Mbofholowo', here’s to many more STREAMS. Makhadzi Entertainment to the world. UNSTOPPABLE."

@evidence_nethavhani hailed:

"My Queen keep on Queening."

@chikondi.banda.1426 was impressed:

"This year you are too much."

@mawelakgothatso was content:

"We enjoyed as well! You gave us what we paid for, very worth it."

@malvinejaguar added:

"You are hot the album is hot keep doing what you do Makhadzi."

princemalik141 declared:

"We love you Queen."

@muvhumbi_mulaudzi said:

"Yah u queen azwi vhudziswi."

@dayzer_duvhie_23_ added:

"Ri chila Nga ini, our African queen."

Makhadzi purchases third property

In more stories about the performer on Briefly News, she took to her Instagram to show off her new property, making it her third home.

She announced the milestone with a funny caption asking who would occupy the other two homes and received congratulatory messages from her followers.

