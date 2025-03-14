A truck fitted with some cool cat-like eyes has gotten the attention of many netizens in South Africa

The massive vehicle was in traffic when a clip of it was taken, showing it blink and look from side to side

South Africans filled the comment section of the video with hilarious puns and many people called it Optimus Prime

A lady had Mzansi entertained by a cool truck with eyes. images: yolanda_yolie17

Source: TikTok

South Africans can be quick and witty when it comes to jokes, and this instance was no different. A truck with some cool looking cat eyes caught the attention of netizens who couldn't help but compare the vehicle to the famous Transformer, Optimus Prime.

More than meets the eye

TikTokker yolanda_yolie17 shared the clip online with a caption that read:

"I was so excited to see this omw."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video went viral and gained over a million views. Some South Africans love recording things they usually don't see in the wild, and this incident was no different. The eyes within the truck can look side-by-side.

See the video below:

Content creator extraordinaire

Outside the truck yolanda_yolie17 shared, the woman has a massive knack for content creation. Many of the videos posted on her page document certain things within her life, like her family, her pregnancy and her opinions on things. Some videos show her in the driver seat of a car while others have her with a filter, impersonating a man.

Outside of posting trucks with cool eyes, the content creator shares content about her every day life. Image: Yana Iskayeva

Source: Getty Images

Even though the clip was only eight seconds long, South Africans had a lot to say about it. Many found it amusing while others shared some silly puns and jokes to add to the entertainment.

Read the comments below:

Fortunate P asked:

"Will you judge me if I say I think I am in love with a truck?"

🌸 said:

"My mother would go into cardiac arrest cause even the normal car lights are Satanism to her🤣"

and the content creator replied with:

"Mine said the same thing 😭😭😂 She’s like this is demonic 😭😭😭"

Lord SA posted:

"KZN truck and taxis drivers love their work. Is it giving you a side eye? 😳"

Mbali🌹 mentioned:

"I wasn't even gonna watch it was gonna scream and run😂😂😂 Phela mina I watch too much horror 😂"

TshehlanaYaTaung 🦁 commented:

"Now I understand why le eAmerica bashada ama truck, because what?"

Seipati Mathebola shared:

"This would make my sister happy 😭😭 The way she loves trucks😂"

Bee_Me83 asked:

"Is it flirting with you or am I imagining things??"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that an Afrikaans-speaking woman took the comical route when she shared with South Africans that she was practising to become an American refugee.

previously reported that an Afrikaans-speaking woman took the comical route when she shared with South Africans that she was practising to become an American refugee. Everyone deserves a break to enjoy themselves and see what the world has to offer. A woman from the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) recently took that opportunity with both hands, travelling to the United Kingdom for a well-deserved vacation.

A fitness trainer shared a video of herself handling a small snake at a family gathering, showing remarkable composure while those around her reacted with fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News