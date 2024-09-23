Heavy snowfall hit parts of KZN, Free State and the Eastern Cape this past weekend, 20 and 21 September 2024

Some of the local celebrities took to their social media pages to share how they enjoyed the snowfall

From DJ Zinhle to DJ Tira, Papa Ghost and actor Lesley Musina shared pictures of them during the snowfall

Local celebs shared how they enjoyed the snowfall. Image: @djzinhle, @djtira

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans have experienced and witnessed the heavy snowfall that hit some parts of the country.

DJ Zinhle, DJ Tira and other celebs enjoy snowfall

Social media has been buzzing after many netizens shared videos and pictures of the heavy snowfall that hit some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and the Eastern Cape this past weekend.

Recently, some local celebrities, DJ Zinhle, Papa Ghost, Lesley Musina and DJ Tira, posted some of the content they took while they were stuck during the snowfall.

The Muvhango actor Lesley Musina posted on his Instagram page pictures of him having a jolly time during the snowfall and captioned them:

"On Friday night and Saturday morning as we were stuck in Harrismith, Free State Province en route to Bergville, KZN Province. What a beautiful and pleasant experience. We couldn't make it to the wedding but ended up creating content while trying to make the most of what could've been an unpleasant experience for some with dire consequences. Let's spare a thought for the lady who unfortunately lost her life under these circumstances."

DJ Zinhle captioned her post:

"I pray that you are safe and warm wherever you are. I love you."

DJ Tira captioned his post:

"Newcastle, South Africa."

Papa Ghost captioned his post:

"Surround me with your beauty."

Heavy thunderstorms expected for KZN

Earlier this week, Briefly News reported severe weather expected to hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service warned the province would get heavy thunderstorms and rainfall. A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued, and residents were advised that the province could experience flooding.

