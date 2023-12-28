Leleti Khumalo's fan seemingly threw shade at the passing of the veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema

The fan shared a controversial tweet about how Mbongeni treated the veteran actress

The star passed on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023, in a head-on collision accident

A fan of Leleti Khumalo threw shade at the death of Mbongeni Ngema. Image: Oupa Bopape/@leletikhumalo

Source: UGC

Some people sure don't respect the dead. Recently, one of the veteran actress fans threw some shade on the death of the iconic playwright Mbongeni Ngema.

A fan accused Mbongeni Ngema of abusing Leleti

The Sarafina! creator recently met his sudden death on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023.

The star's passing trended on social media, with many netizens pouring in their tributes, and one social media user who is a fan of the former Imbewu: The Seed actress Leleti Khumalo came gun-blazing on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a controversial tweet claiming that Ngema used to abuse the star and that his death is not so sad.

The user @Fiireee__ wrote:

"He abused Leleti Khumalo so nothing to be sad about here."

See the post below:

Netizens were unimpressed with the claim

Shortly after the netizen shared the controversial tweet, many peeps flooded the comment section of the user. See some of the comments below:

@Prettienesss wrote:

"But same Leleti speaks so highly of him."

@MPowerRSA warned:

"If you don’t know what to say, keep quiet."

@AfricanNapo said:

"Did Leleti press charges?.. If not can we mourn assemblief."

@McShandoo clapped back:

"Nina seniyahlanya ke manje, respect the dead n stop embarrassing Urself here."

@kay_khethiwe agreed:

"Yep and apparently he also gave her HIV."

@Thabo05852519 commented:

"Even Leleti Khumula would not okay this tweet."

@onetimepantsula mentioned:

"Lona le tseba too much…. Tell us more."

@MavoWorld wrote:

"Yes, he wasnt perfect but lets let him rest bandla."

Amazulu FC confirms Ntuli's death in a statement

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Soccer star Bonginkosi Ntuli recently passed away at the age of 32. Ntuli, who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony two months ago, reportedly succumbed to a rare cancer.

Amazulu FC confirmed the news of Bonginkosi's passing in a statement shared with the fans. According to the statement, Ntuli died at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News