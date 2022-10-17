The alleged killer of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's court on Monday, 17 October

The court descended into chaos when Bokgabo's father, Ivan Ndlovu, lunged at the accused from the gallery

The accused, Ntokozo Zikhali, was whisked out of the courtroom by police, and the matter has been adjourned

BENONI- The Benoni Magistrates court descended into madness on Monday, 17 October, when the father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo tried to attack his daughter's alleged murder.

Ivrin Ndlovu was so emotionally overcome that he lunged over courtroom benches to get to the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali. Police managed to get ahold of the grieving father before he could reach the accused, TimesLIVE reported.

Ndlovu could be heard screaming, "you killed my daughter," as the police officers present in the court attempted to hold him back.

The alleged murderer was escorted out of the courtroom, and the matter was adjourned. News24 reported that the Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.

The accused was arrested on Friday, 14 October, in connection to the disappearance of Bokgabo Poo, who had been missing since Monday, 10 October.

Loved ones of the four-year-old had hoped Bokgabo would be returned home safely, but that dream was dashed when police confirmed that the body found in a veld on Wednesday, 12 October belonged to the little girl.

South Africans weigh in on Bokgabo Poo's murder

Shocked South Africans are calling for the death penalty to be reinstated in the country.

Here are some reactions:

@Kopano_no commented

"Ugh, if this was in Botswana, we already know the death penalty was an obvious solution for this animal. In SA, he will be fed 3 meals a day and released in a few years. #BokgaboPoo"

@steynclan added:

"Should have left the father to have a talk with him."

@firedupfriend1 stated:

"You cannot blame the father."

