The father of Bokgabo Poo says he would do anything to see his daughter alive again

The four-year-old girl has been missing since Monday, when she was abducted from a park in the Wattville township

The search for the missing girl uncovered a mutilated body and body parts in several locations in Wattville

BENONI - The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who has been missing since Monday, 10 October, around 4 pm, is pleading for her safe return.

Missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was last seen playing at a park on Monday, 10 October. Her father is pleading for her safe return. Image: @BlessingsRamoba & @tee_yololwam

Source: Twitter

Irvin Ndlovu's desperate pleas come after residents of Wattville township in Benoni discovered a child's mutilated body and body parts in several locations.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the remains were discovered in Tamboville on Tuesday, 11 October, News24 reported.

The missing four-year-old's parents underwent DNA testing and are awaiting results to determine if the mutilated body and body parts found was that of their daughter.

Ndlovu said that he still has hope that they will find his daughter, all they need is to be told that the body found in the veld is not the missing four-year-old. He said he would do anything for his daughter's safe return, even give up his own life, TimesLIVE reported.

Bokgabo Poo, identifiable by a tiny scar on her nose, was last seen playing in Masoleng Park in Wattville when she was lured away by an unidentified man offering sweets.

Ndlovu said that the Bokgabo's abductor had killed a part of him the day he kidnapped the four-year-old girl. He added that a deep part of himself is lost, a part that can only be found with his daughter's safe return.

South Africans react to Bokago Poo's father's desperate pleas

Distraught South Africans are calling for the little girl's safe return.

Below are some reactions:

@dearDiaryyaka commented:

"We all are praying for her safety."

@AdvocatusFemina hoped:

"We hope the baby gets found."

@Miss_Parvati added:

"I'm hoping for her safe return. This child is always on my mind, like Amahle"

@TheRichRakgadi pleaded:

" God Please Bring Her Back Safely."

@LadyKhae_ claimed:

"She knows her kidnapper. I pray she makes it home "

